MultiChoice Nigeria, chief executive officer, Mr. John Ugbe, has declared that the company is committed to the production and broadcast of content that align with the consumption and technology preferences of its subscribers.

Ugbe made the declaration in Lagos on Wednesday at the annual DStv Media Sales (DMS) workshop, held in collaboration with the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja.

He explained that the company can only retain the loyalty of its subscribers through continuous broadcast of content that meets their taste, adding that this will help strengthen the connection with customers and provide a platform for advertising.

“One of the key words that we consider central to today’s workshop is the word attention. And the only way we can attract and keep attention is by placing the right content on our platform.

“And to deliver this content depends on a lot of things such as technology, creativity around the content and the devices.

“The aim is to continue to grow the platform to a bigger platform and to attract a lot of attention. That attention will help us create a deeper connection with the audience and generate advertising revenue,” Ugbe said.

He noted that MultiChoice has been able to produce compelling content that has enjoyed huge viewership and provided a strong platform for advertisers to grow their businesses.

For example, he said, Abeg, headline sponsor of the sixth edition of the BBNaija, grew its users from 20,000 to 1.8 million after it got exposed to the show’s over 40 million viewers within three months.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of DStv Media Sales, Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, explained that DStv Media Sales is the media buying subsidiary of MultiChoice. She noted that the company delivers its services to over 20 million households in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She added that the company prioritizes investment in technology to keep ahead of trends in content consumption and to deliver innovative solutions for businesses’ advertising needs.

In his address, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), said the Senate Committee on Information has endorsed the recently introduced Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP).

He explained that amid the controversy surrounding AISOP, the framework was birthed by the need for a reform in the advertising industry through a standard framework to guide the interactions between advertisers and advertising agencies.

“The Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP) is a business framework that seeks to improve mutual respect, eliminate unfair advantage, unethical practices and unequitable interactions among relevant stakeholders in the industry.

“We have approached the National Assembly and we have the approval of the Senate Committee on Information to proceed with this (AISOP),”

He assured stakeholders present at the workshop that AISOP is not targeted at any group, but designed to improve industry practice standards.