Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said its operatives have killed 22 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist elements hibernating in the vicinity of Mallam Fatori town towards the fringes of the Lake Chad.

MNJTF in a statement issued yesterday by its Chief of Military Public Information, Colonel Muhammad Dole, said the operation which was part of the design to swiftly end the menace of insurgency in the Lake Chad Region, was carried out alongside troops from Sector 3 Monguno (Nigeria) and Sector 4 Diffa (Niger).

Colonel Dole explained that, the troops met strong resistance from the terrorists, who launched several mortar attacks, laid Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the troops route of advance and further attacks with Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs).

He however said that the troops brought superior firepower to bear on the insurgents forcing them to abandon their enclaves, adding that “Operation SHARAN FAGE” was massively supported by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai and other partners with air assets and surveillance equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said, in the course of the operation, 22 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised, 5 of their gun trucks destroyed, 5 motorcycles and several logistic bunkers were destroyed while 8 AK47 Rifles were recovered.

Regrettably, he said 6 members of the JTF (2 officers and 4 other ranks) from both countries paid the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty with about 16 wounded in action while 17 suspects were arrested in the general area of operations and are being profiled.

The recently concluded operation which was heavily supported by OP HADIN KAI (Nigeria) targeted Boko Haram/ISWAP criminal terrorists hibernating in the vicinity of Mallam Fatori town towards the fringes of the Lake Chad, he said.

He commended the uncommon display of gallantry, professionalism and courage by the troops who have taken the fight to the criminals’ hideouts in their areas.

ADVERTISEMENT