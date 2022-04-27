Stakeholders have advocated for collaboration among the operators and regulators in the financial system, to facilitate the financial inclusion over 38 million Nigerians adults that are still excluded.

This is as they identified multiple bank charges as an impediment to financial inclusion in Nigeria.

The overall financial inclusion target was 80 per cent by 2020. Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) data shows that only 64 per cent of Nigerian adults were financially included by the end of 2020. This means that 36 per cent or 38 million Nigerians adults remain completely financially excluded.

To bring in this set of Nigerians into the financial system, stakeholders, who spoke at The Industry Summit/Awards 3.0, in Lagos on yesterday, said there is need for collaboration among critical stakeholders in the financial system.

The senior vice president, products, Terragon, Oti Ukubeyinje said, financial inclusion has the tendency to solve about seven of the SDG goals. “If that be the case, financial inclusion should be more of a social project than largely what it is today. A lot of institutions are driving financial inclusion, but there are associated cost,” he said.

In the spirit of one, Ukubeyinje said financial inclusion should be more of a social project in the short term. In the long term, however, when Nigerians have seen the benefits, stakeholders can then begin to think of a way to subsidise the process.

As at today, Terragon’s senior vice president, said, it is beyond the fact that financial inclusion is being tied to mobile device alone, adding that it cost money to use platforms like mobile banking and USSD.

For instance, Ukubeyinje said, using the USSD platform would cost Nigeria N6 per transaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want to use mobile app? you still need to buy data. With all these multiple charges, we are placing a lot of burden on the people, in a bid to get them included. In creating solutions, we are creating barriers,” he added.

Ukubeyinje however advocated for collaboration between the fintech, banking sector and the government. “If this need to be a social project, it must be heavily funded. we must find a way to subsidize it for the people,” he added.

In the same vein, the managing director, Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC), Mrs. Chizor Malize said the bank, the fintech, the telecoms, FIRS and the federal government charge all kinds of fees on one transaction, adding that this multifarious transaction affect all banking consumers.

Malize however advocated for collaboration between the operators and the regulators. “They need to understand the pains of Nigerians, so as to regulate the price so that the common man on the street will not even notice it,” she added.

She urged the consumers to persistently cry out to the operators and the regulators, in order for them to get better services. “There was a time SIM card was sold for N35,000, but now it is being sold at no cost. Nigerians need to make noise about these charges for a change. The media need to put this issue at the front burner. We should begin to form advocacy group,” she explained.

The publisher/editor-in-chief, The Industry Newspapers, Goddie Ofose said the experts have spoken on what needs to be done to achieve financial inclusion for all Nigerians irrespective of where they are.

Ofose disclosed that, “A lot of Nigerians do not want to put their money in the banks because they are afraid of the charges. The experts have advocated for sustainable financial inclusion solutions. We will write a communique that addresses the concerns of Nigerians to be sent to regulatory bodies for action.”