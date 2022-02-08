The Federal Government has asked a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Abuja, to discontinue the criminal case filed against Dr Ramon Adedoyin, the owner of the Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Reecall that a Postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, Timothy Adegoke, was allegedly murdered in the hotel where he lodged in sometime in November, 2021.

The federal government, which was the complainant in the matter, notified the court that it was discontinuing the matter in a letter, titled, “Notice of Discontinuance of Charge No. CR/015/22 Brought pursuant to Section 108 of Administration of Criminal Act (ACJA) 2015.”

The notice reads, “Take notice that the Complainant discontinues all of the proceedings in this case against the above-named Defendants for further investigation, dated this 7th day of February 2022.”

The Nigerian Police Force had in January, 2022 filed a criminal charge against Adedoyin and others over their alleged involvement in the death of Timothy.

