Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has lamented the lack of accessible roads to Lagos-Ibadan railway station.

MURIC’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who made the appeal while addressing newsmen at the Moniya, Ibadan train station, regretted that the access roads that led to the train station along the Moniya-Iseyin road were not motorable.

He appealed to both the federal and state governments to fix access roads that lead to train stations across the country.

According to MURIC, the deplorable state of the road was making it difficult for hundreds of passengers who wished to board the train to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that he and his members boarded the train from Lagos to Ibadan in order to evaluate rail transportation from Lagos to Ibadan.

Akintola, who described rail transportation as the safest and most reliable form of transportation, however, sobered that many Nigerians were still sceptical to board the trains.

According to him, one major factor responsible for this was the absence of motorable roads that lead to most of the train stations in the country.

“They have tried within the vicinity of the compound, but outside the terminus, the road to the terminus is rough, it is untarred and people are going to find it difficult to use it, particularly during the raining season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are appealing to the governments, both the federal and the states, there are certain things that the Federal can do, there are some that the states can also do.’’