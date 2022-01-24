The Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA), Malam Muhammad Hafiz Bayero has promised that the remodeled Murtala Muhammed Square will the largest sporting hub in Nigeria when it becomes fully operational.

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Murtala Muhammed Square along with several other projects when he came to Kaduna state on a two-day working visit from January 20 to January 21, 2022.

The remodelling of the square, which is one of the Urban Renewal Projects, included the conversion of Yar’adua Indoor Sports Hall to a Conference Hall.

Also, Olympic Size Swimming Pool, the Diving Pool and Diving Platform have been remodelled, just as the fence of the square has been constructed, including a new gate and gate house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, Central Pavilion Hockey Pitch Grandstand has been renovated, just as a new Clubhouse has been constructed, including the conversion of Pavilion to Boutique Hotel and Tech Hub.

The square boasts of natural grass pitches and general landscraping, and other infrastructure, including a 5-a-side football pitches.

Malam Hafiz promised that Murtala Square will be the largest sporting hub when it’s becomes fully operational because there will be over 20 different sporting events that can be held in the over 10ha facility all in one place.

The Administrator praised the vision and support of Governor Nasir El-Rufai for conceiving the idea of remodelling Murtala Muhammed Square and backing it up with political will to execute the project in spite of the financial challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’The square will have the biggest and the best swimming facilities in Nigeria; there will be an Olympic-size swimming pool, football pitch, cricket pitch, hockey pitch, volleyball courts, handball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, beach soccer pitch, walking and jogging trail, bicycle trail, paint balling and go-karting, traditional sports venue, pavilions, boutique hotel, 4 restaurants, night club, taekwondo center, racecourse, and a multipurpose auditorium,’’ he added.