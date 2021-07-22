Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has agreed to join Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk.

According to Turkish online news hub Milliyet, the modest club will announced his arrival this week.

Musa , who was previously linked with Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas will sign as a free agent.

“We are ready for the holiday! Let our fans get ready, holiday gifts are on the way,” Karagümrük Vice President Serkan Hurma was quoted by the website.

Musa joined Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Kano Pillars on a short-term deal in April.

The 28-year-old was without a club for five months before linking up with the four-time NPFL champions.

The versatile winger parted ways with Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr on October 25, 2020.

Musa began his European expedition at Eredivisie side VVV Venlo and his impressive performances at the Dutch side saw him sign for Russian top-flight side CSKA Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having won three Premier League titles, one Russian Cup and two Russia Super Cups with the Horses in his four-year spell, he joined Leicester City on July 8, 2016, for a club record of £16.6 million at that time.

Following his inability to tie down a regular place at the King Power Stadium, he was sent back to CSKA Moscow on loan, before teaming up with Al Nassr in 2018 on a permanent deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Asian outfit beat several European clubs to the signing of the speedy forward who impressed at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia with two goals in three matches.