Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has opened up on his retirement plans, admitting that he was pleasantly surprised to see his name among the list of 24 players called up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

The former CSKA Moscow striker is currently unemployed after a move to Premier League strugglers, West Brom fell through last month, so he wasn’t expecting to be part of the group nominated for the upcoming matches.

However, manager Gernot Rohr is aware of Musa’s influence in the dressing room and handed him a call-up so he can train with the team as well as motivate the young players.

“I have stayed many months at home, so it is not easy. When I sign for a new club I need more trophies because I’m getting older each day.

“I’m just 29 now so maybe in the next two to three years I’m going to finish football. We’ll see,” Musa said.

“I was surprised when I saw my name on the list but there’s nothing I can do. I always want to represent my country whenever I’m called up. I feel very happy, I will do my best, any opportunity I get I’m going to show what I know how to do best.”

Musa has been a mainstay of the Super Eagles team ever since he made his senior debut against Madagascar in an AFCON qualifier back in September 2010.