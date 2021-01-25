Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is set to join English Premier League side, West Bromwich Albion on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old has not been attached to a club since leaving Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr in October 2020.

According to Daily Mail, the Baggies have requested a visa for the winger and booked him in for a medical on Wednesday.

It has been suggested that Sam Allardyce is looking for a deal until the end of the season.

Capped 95 times by Nigeria, Musa’s career has stalled since he left CSKA Moscow in 2016. Having scored 55 goals in 167 appearances for the Russians, he joined Leicester City in the summer of that year.

Things didn’t work out at the King Power Stadium, as the African made just seven league starts from 21 outings. He joined after the Foxes had claimed the Premier League title and hoped to be part of something special.

But he was loaned back to CSKA for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign. He was then sold to Al Nassr in January 2019 and played 62 times in all competitions before being released.