By Olawale Ayeni Abuja

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is expected to make his debut for Kano Pillars against relegation bound Adamawa United today in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match-day 21 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Musa joined Kano Pillars back in April in a short-term deal that will keep him until the end of the NPFL season.

Recall that Musa scored 18 goals for Kano Pillars to finish as top scorer in the 2009/10 NPFL season.

Kano Pillars coach, Ibrahim Musa says he expects to see a different team once the former Leicester City forward, Musa starts for the Kano-based team.

“He’s motivating the team generally. So my expectation whenever he starts you will see a new Kano Pillars.”

Pillars played a 1-1 draw against Warri Wolves in Ozoro, while Adamawa United fall at home to Heartland 0-1 on match-day 20.

Elsewhere, Rangers International F.C looks set to plot the fall of another league giant, Rivers United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the opening fixture between both teams in the ongoing season, it was a Fortune Ominiwari’ goal on 28 minutes that settled the encounter in Port-Harcourt.

Going a little down memory lane, both sides have clashed eight times between 2017 and 2020 with each side enjoying four wins apiece with the 3-0 spanking handed the ‘Flying Antelopes’ on May 2, 2019, in Port-Harcourt standing out as other fixtures had ended in solitary goals wins or 2-1 shorelines.

Other NPFL mouthwatering matches would see Heartland host Katsina United, as Nasarawa United will be out to continue their impressive run when they play away against Wikki Tourists.

Kwara United will seek to return to winning ways when they host a highly attacking Plateau United in Ilorin, as Sunshine Stars lock horn with Jigawa GS.

Lobi Stars clash against FC Ifeanyiubah in Markudi as Warri Wolves would be out to devour visiting MFM.

Dakkada and Akwa United will tango in heavyweight Qua Iboe derby while Abia Warriors will play host to Enyimba in the last fixture of the match-day 21.