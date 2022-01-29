Who is Isabella Melodies? Just give us a little background of yourself.

A worshipper, songwriter, psalmist, author and mentor with a background in Psychology. Married to the love of my life and blessed with four children. Originally Nigerian and based in the UK.

How did you come about the name Isabella Melodies?

My birth name is Isabella which means “consecrated to God” and my heart is constantly filled with an unending flow of melodies. So really Isabella Melodies literarily means “melodies consecrated to God”.

How long have you done music ?

Been leading worship since 1999 (23 years) and been a recording music minister since 2009 (13 years).

Which countries have you ministered since starting music ministry?

Mostly within the UK (England, Scotland and Northern Ireland) and the whole of Europe including The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Sweden etc. Outside of the UK, I’ve also ministered across America and Canada, South Africa and of course Nigeria to the glory of God.

Your first answer to this question will be The Holy Spirit, So having established this fact, what else inspires your sing writing?

My passionate love for Jesus, and my encounters with Him and my life experiences in general.

Your recent single “Omeriwo” has got alot of people talking? Share a brief on the release with us?

MERIWO which means He has prevailed, is a song of victory and is the first single to be unveiled from my 10th album which, as I said before, is titled Melodies From The Secret Place. It is a strong declaration of the victory we have in Jesus Christ, and was birthed following a season of deep consecration, along with other worship songs. The Scripture reference is Revelations 5:5 Behold, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has prevailed

your perspective, how is the release of OMERIWO going?

I am pleased and humbled to say that OMERIWO has been extremely well received but we are not relenting in our mission to raise more awareness of the release. Having said that, I fully understand that whilst we must do our best to make people aware of the song, ultimately, it is the breath of God upon a sound that imprints it in the hearts of people.

In the past 13 years of doing music ministry, have you won any awards? And what is your view about Christian music award shows?

My view is that there is nothing wrong with recognizing, encouraging and celebrating people for being a blessing, as long as it is done transparently with integrity and excellence. Not as a popularity contest or a means to extort ministers.

And yes, by the grace of God, I do have a cabinet at home filled with award trophies received over the years, however, I do not dwell on awards. They dont validate me. I am already called, approved and chosen for what I do. I do sincerely appreciate them when they come but I do not base my value on awards. The goal is to impact lives for Jesus and to draw them to Him, and not to build a name for myself.

A little research about you revealed you have a ministry centred around women empowerment – please open that up for us?

By the grace of God, I serve as a leader of two NGOs.

Ministry of Wifehood (MoW) is focused on mentoring wives and wives in waiting on the role of the woman in her marital home based on Titus 2:3-5 the older women likewise, that they be reverent in behavior, not slanderers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things— that they admonish the young women to love their husbands, to love their children, to be discreet, chaste, homemakers, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word word of God may not be blasphemed.”

Women of African Origin in Music Ministry is geared towards encouraging, equipping and empowering female music ministers in fulfilling their call in life.

Which came first, marriage or ministry?

Marriage is ministry but in answer to your question, I got married before I became born again so I guess you could say marriage first.

How have you been able to joggle Marriage, Motherhood & Ministry?

I am very intentional about what I invest my time and energy in. I prioritise family and things of eternal relevance. I am not afraid to say no. I have a solid support system in my husband and family, and most importantly, I lean heavily and totally on the Holy Spirit for wisdom and discernment. I try to plan ahead and be organised.

How easy do you find it to separate ministry from family time?

Not easy but I do it as a matter of necessity. My first ministry is my family so they will always come first before public ministry.

How do you relax?

I read a lot, I work out and I spend quality time with my husband. We are committed to planning in vacations in the midst of our sometimes heavy schedules.

If your music was a type of food, what would it be?

Hmmm not quite sure which meal but it would definitely be a heavy meal. Definitely not snacks for fun and leisure.

What’s the one thing you can’t do without on a daily?

Prayer

Words of advice or encouragement to young ladies in ministry or life generally looking up to you either closely or afar?

Be your authentic self. Don’t try to copy what others are doing. Receive ceive inspiration from others but believe in what you carry. It is valuable. It may take time for others to recognize your worth or value but don’t let that discourage you. Learn to hear God for yourself and don’t be afraid to be still in silence or in a place of obscurity. Learn to be a secret place dweller. That’s where new life begins and growth spurts happen. By SOLOMON NDA ISAIAH

