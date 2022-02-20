Fast rising Nigerian Singer/Songwriter Iyke Cele,has disclosed that although his father was not comfortable with him choosing music as a career,music has paid off and contributed a lot to his life.

The artist who released his first album ‘Welcome To The World’in 2018,while speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday on his experience and exploits in the music industry said,”Music started early for me. Way back then, I used to play the “Eri Ubo” (thumb Piano) and I would sing the lead in a cultural group back home.Fast forward to today…singer/songwriter Iyke Cele is who I turned out to be,doing my own music.

“My father was not very comfortable with me choosing music as he believed that getting an education was the sure way to succeed in life. Sometimes I would even defy my father and spend time doing music when he expected me to be focusing in school.It was tough sometimes but I guess it paid off in the end. 2018 I released my first record, Welcome to my World and here we are in 2022. I’m still here…still making music.” He said.

Speaking on how much has music contributed to his life, Iyke Cele said, “A lot actually. See my music is heavily influenced by my life experiences. I find inspiration in things I have experienced directly and indirectly and that is the fuel for my music. Not all experience has been pleasant but you really don’t get to pick and choose so…I just find a way to make it all work. But these experiences made me the artist I am today…and the person I am.”

On why he sings and also raps he said,”when I moved to Port Harcourt, I connected with a group of rappers and hip-hop was really where I put a lot of my energy to. 50 Cent was and still is my favorite rapper and in some way, I tried to model my style parallel to his. Yes before my time in PH, I was doing a lot of singing, R&B stuff, but the thing about music is that if you’re really creative, you can find ways to make good music even in genres that you usually don’t mix with.”

The fast rising artist also disclosed that his style of music is basically Hip-hop Rap/Afro pop,and he hopes to trademark it as soon as possible before the genre gets popular, and added that his music is a fusion of Nigerian Pidgin English, Igbo and some English.

When asked about the difference between his music and the average Nigerian or African artist Iyke Cele said, “My music is different.There is no contest,a lot of people jump on trends and get lost in the crowd but not me. When my music comes on,you’ll know it’s Iyke Cele”.

On collaborating with other artists

he said he is open to collaborations,as it is also a great way to expand his fanbase and reach out to new fans. He added that he has performed on stage with a lot of well-known artists like,J-Martins, Kizz Daniel, Bracket, Olamide, Stone Bowy among others

Speaking on the other things he does apart from music he said, “Well I love photography and cinematography. I’ve shot a couple of music videos myself. I’m also really interested in the movie industry in Africa and I feel we have a lot more to offer,and I want to be a part of that someday soon, I expect our work to get the international recognition I believe we deserve.”

While outlining what he hopes to achieve with his music “I want to influence the world positively with my sounds and contribute to happiness of people out there with my creativity. Of course winning awards is not a bad deal,who doesn’t fancy the awards? But to see people happy and feeling good when an Iyke Cele track comes on? That’s it for me”.

On the release of his latest effort “Possibility” currently getting massive airplay, he said “It’s really exciting. So the song was released 26th January 2022 and the music video on 14th February 2022. Yes, we timed it for valentine. The song is my gift to lovers all over the world and I kept it upbeat…just like how I feel love should be. So far so good, I’ve gotten nothing but love from the fans and it’s not even a month since the release. I’m really excited for the new year and “Possibility” is just the tip of the iceberg”.