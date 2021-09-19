Music legend and one of the pioneers of the Afro Hi-iife cum Afrobeat music genre, Sir Orlando Julius Ekemode is set to celebrate his 78th birthday on Wednesday September 22.

The musician who has transversed different continents performing with his band and showcasing the African culture etched in our music will be felicitating with friends and well-wishers in his country home at Ilesha in Osun State as guest artistes will perform on that day .

His wife, Chicago-born singer, Latoya Aduke made this know to our correspondent and added that plans were on to further celebrate his 60 years on stage in November.

Just like old wine tastes better and finer, the saxophonist and Gbeluniyi of Ijebu-ijesha land, possess a retinue of evergreen music and has helped support several musicians to become successful artistes.

Orlando Julius continue to inspired many at home and abroad as he enjoys life and the company of Latoya and family members.