A Kogi-based musician, Tanimu Yunusa has apologised to the State Commissioner for Work, Engr Abubakar Ohere, over allegation of attempting to induce and snatch his wife.

Tanimu, who is also known as 2rich, a local Ebira musician from Obehira in Okene local government area of Kogi state in a music video recorded in Ebira Language and released on Thursday admitted that he made error for lying the allegation against the commissioner.

“My father Ohere, I’m sorry” Tanimu said severally in the video, while displaying several photos of him and the commissioner in a bid to tell the viewers that they have come a long way.

Tanimu also apologised to the governor of the State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, admitting severally that he was wrong and begged for his understanding and forgiveness. He also apologised to the Chief of Staff to the governor, Pharmacist Abdulkareem Asuku, State Accountant General, Hon. Jubril Momoh, the State Chairman of APC, Hon. Abdullahi Bello and many others.

Allegation of Wife Snatching

In an earlier video which went viral in the state, Tanimu accused the commissioner of luring his wife, Zuleiha to abandon their marriage and become his mistress with a promise to marry her.

“Adai Ohere, I have told you one time that I don’t talk behind people because I know my worth, if anybody tells me that I am nothing, I will show the person that I am something. I also told you that I don’t talk carelessly on Facebook, Whatsapp and all those things. I am not a fan of it. But the day I get angry and I choose to talk, it will shock everybody,” Tanimu was seen saying in the video.

“I want to sound this warning to all those of you calling my wife’s phone number, asking her to park her things from my house, that you want to marry her or that I don’t have anything to give her,” he added