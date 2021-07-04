The Make Music Lagos Fiesta has come and gone but the memories linger as different artistes displayed their passion and creativity at the MTN sponsored event in Lagos.

Different artistes like like MI Abaga Iyanya, Brymo, Femi Leye, Victor Ademofe and Dotti of MTN Y’ello Star performed in different places at the week-long event.

The array of events included a ‘Live from Home’ event, a cover challenge, a music marathon and a business conference. The hybrid event aired by Y’ello Top 10’ radio show, afforded fans and music enthusiasts to gauge the power of music. Commenting on the collaboration, Anthony Obi, Ag. Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, said “Music is a passion for Nigerians and we are delighted to support platforms that speak to this passion point. Music, they say is life and we have enabled the distribution of music through platforms like Music Time, Caller Tunes, Ring back tunes to turn it up for Nigerians. Make Music Lagos is another veritable stage for us to continue to create lasting memories for Nigerians.”

Make Music Lagos community is made up of partners and volunteers who work together every year to organise and promote the Day,” commented Adeola Akinyemi, Chairperson Make Music Lagos Planning Committee and COO Showgear Limited. Celebrated globally on June 21, Make Music Lagos in commemoration of World Music Day. Launched in 1982 in France, the Fête de la Musique (World Music Day), has become a global celebration held in more than 700 cities in 120 countries.