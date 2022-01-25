The Kwara State government has said that willing Muslim schoolgirls in all categories of public schools in the state are free to wear Hijab to school.

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, made this known during a peace meeting with Muslim and Christian stakeholders in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state.

“The policy statement of the Kwara State Government allowing willing Muslim schoolgirl to wear the hijab in all public schools, including grant-aided ones, is binding. This conforms with the judicial pronouncements of the courts of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the commissioner said.

She, therefore, appealed to both Muslim and Christian leaders to allow peace to reign in the state.

Hajia Modibbo-Kawu also directed the principal of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo to immediately implement the government’s policy statement on the use of approved hijab in public schools.

She warned that anyone found trying to sabotage the peaceful coexistence among the people of the state will face the full wrath of the law.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Mary Adeosun; chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Alhaji Taoheed Bello; board members of the Teaching Service Commission, president of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools(ANCOPSS), Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi and chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Alh Umar Abdullahi.

Also in attendance were the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Ijagbo chapter, Rev. Samuel Ajayi, chairman, Muslim stakeholders, Offa/ Oyun, Alh Abubakar AbdulWasiu and chairman, Kwara State Muslim Stakeholders, Alh Isiaka AbdulKareem.

