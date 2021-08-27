The Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN), has called for the ban of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, saying that it offers no productive venture for the teeming unemployed youths than promoting degenerative behaviours and escalating sexual and gender based violence.

National Amirah of FOMWAN, Hajia Halima Jibril made the call when she spoke at the opening ceremony of FOMWAN’s 36th annual national conference in Abuja on Friday.

Mrs Jibril said the preponderance of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) targeted at women and girls was a matter of great concern to the association as mothers of the nation.

She said government and Nigerians unconsciously support SGBV by allowing BBNaija to drive it.

She added that sexual and gender based violence has become a daily threat to womenhood and all the values of chastity and high moral rectitude, noting that BBNaija does not benefit majority of Nigerians but offend cultural sensitivity and promotes degeneration.

“Unfortunately, and unconsciously, the government and people of Nigeria are creating an enabling environment for SGBV to thrive by supporting BBNaija. This so-called entertainment not only gulps trillions of naira, it offers no productive ventures for our teeming unemployed youth.

“For the long term, it escalates the rate of SGBV, the cost of which cannot be estimated. government must do a cost benefit analysis of what BBNaija stands to contribute to the development of youths in Nigeria. In our estimation, it is not a project that benefits the majority, and should be banned. It offends our cultural sensitivities and promotes degeneration,” she said.

The FOMWAN leader also called on government at all levels to articulate an education crises response plan that will sustain education access to millions of children in schools without necessarily compromising their security and to take urgent action to ensure food security for all by strengthening the naira and regulating food prices to make basic necessities of life affordable to the common man.

She urged muslim women to combine Islamic knowledge with technological innovations to interface their roles to nurture their children to become useful members of society.

“We call on the federal government to make its women economic empowerment programs reach more vulnerable women by working directly with women-led civil society organisation,” she added.