Most Distinguished Hosts, Organizers and Audience, this Presentation is not formatted rhetorically to enumerate the rights and duties of Women in Islam in this Century. Not that they are fully implemented or claimed; often due to cultural interventions, but rather because unique occasions such as this should be maximally utilized to fathom the way forward from our quagmires: islamophobia, decline in socio-economic power, poverty, diseases, invasion, hunger, torture, sexual abuse, refugee crisis, illiteracy and so on. Our presence here today is therefore highly symbolic to learn, share and equip for greater horizon.

DEDICATION

It is in this vein that I dedicate this first Annual Hijab Event Outing

ADVERTISEMENT

– To Daughters here present, blessed with modesty who pave the way to paradise for their fathers;

– To wives and Wives to be who complete the Deen for their husbands by seeking to please Allah SWT;

– To all graceful sisters who symbolize upward mobility in their observations of Islamic Injunctions;

– To mothers who prioritize healthy spiritual uplift for their families and on whose feet lie paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT

– And above all, to all Muslim faithfuls.

Keywords: Muslim Women in 21st Century, Islamophobia Era, Fate, Prospects, Future.

Who are Muslim women in the 21st Century?

An attempt to analyse who Muslim women are in this millennium calls to question “who are Muslim women in the first place?” Every female child born into an Islamic home qualifies to be called Muslim. A Muslim woman can either by just a Muslimah or both Muslimah and a Mumeenat; the latter is preferred and is assumed as the image of the Muslim women that is the focus of this Presentation. They are women that persevere to comply with much of Islamic injunctions as a complete way of life. They observe a lot of activities for them and their good deeds to be recognized and mentioned at every gate of Jannah as well as at every level of Jannah. They are women set to pursue a life of their own conscience, with a spiritually guarded dimension that prepares an environment for free practice of religious rites. They engage in peace building, compassion, exercise tolerance, and facilitating constructive social relations between different groups of population for an enticing Islamic image. They present alternative reasons for peace in place of excuses for war that leave women as widows with orphans.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a nutshell, Muslim women of the 21st Century are life time ambassadors of Islam albeit with a lot of “waste” level especially in the underdeveloped or developing countries; over-burdened with socio-religious sentiments, marginalization, lack of mentoring activities, illiteracy, poverty, begging, hunger, cheating, stealing, discrimination, sex abuse, drug addiction, torture, smuggling, kidnapping, diabolism, filth, ignorance, banditry, unemployment, laziness, extended family complications to mention a few.

They invariably fit wrongly into globally acceptable standard and sphere of socio-spiritual expressions. They wrestle with misguidance towards their religion even at marital level at times, as well as socio-political challenges resulting in less emphasis for peace, skill development, education, organizational skill, self-confidence, leadership roles and other positive goals in life. Their offsprings invariably are helpless and push matters of spiritual uplift to the lowest level of reflection.

We understand that approximately half of the total population is women in the present world. The case is not different in the Muslim world; more than half a billion of the women in the world are Muslims. They are concentrated in approximately 45 Muslim-majority countries in a broad belt from West Africa to Meddle East & North America (MENA), with the largest number on the South Asian subcontinent. The most populous single Muslim-majority nation is Indonesia. Monolithic stereotypes of Muslim women have long prevailed in the West, distorting the enormous interregional, and class variations in their circumstances and status. Serious social scientific scholarship on women worldwide was scarce until the 1970s. The West believes patterns of a given locale in preference to Islamic religion is the primary determinant of the status and conditions of Muslim women globally. In Islam, women are respected equally with men; both are mentioned 24 times respectively in the Glorious Qur’an. They are a vital part of our society. The cause of all humanity is man and woman; Adam and Hawah.

Muslim Women in the 21st Century are “Modern” Women

Modernity has been defined in many ways from various points of view. According to the New Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, modernity means the condition of being new and modern. In philosophy, Modernity refers to the fundamental modification of pre-modern political philosophy. Modernity in sociology however, refers to the move from feudal/traditional social order to the capitalist social order under the grand project of industrialization, secularization and rationalization. These definitions do not accommodate spirituality as a guidance in daily life; the daily life of Muslims – men and women.

Many cultural practices associated with Islam and criticized as oppressive to women are misidentified as “Islamic”, controversial or egregious practices as female circumcisions, polygamy, early marriage, and honor killings are not limited to Muslim populations; and among Muslims such practices are geographically specific or otherwise far from universal. Gender-based inequalities or imbalance with patriarchal gender system has also been closely identified with Islamic injunction on male superiority, polygamy, veiling, leadership role, genital mutilation, honour killing and even inheritance as well as men and women segregation. In other words, any cultural practice unacceptable to the West is shelved in Islamic catalogue.

Dear sisters, our Assembly here today indeed excludes this ordeal ridden larger percentage of the 21st Century Muslim women so ridiculed yet that holds the winning baton in the onerous hurdle of perfect image for the Muslim women of all times. Let our voices therefore echo beyond the marble walls to show our concern for Islamic rights and value misconception and plan for an overall admirable 21st Century Islamic world.

Islamophobia Era

Islamophobia borne out of Western Civilization and ideology are coined into secularism and accepted as the ideal standard of life.

“Systematic discrimination against Muslims and their recurrent negative portrayal have pushed some Muslims to the very margin of society” – a dangerous trend that threatens to alienate them”

Western ideology embodies the need to create a society built on assumptions of man especially as regards Religious ideology, Law, Demography, Family, Economics and Politics.

Muslim scholars need to understand these ethos and outline the diametric of both Islamic and Western civilization towards achieving a perfect fit for Muslim women in the face of the 21st Century.

Secularism, understood as a deliberate policy of separating religion from state, morality, tradition etc. hinges upon the Biblical giving to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s. It anchors its tentacles on the desire commonly referred to as the 3-tiers of government introduced by the imperialists. All these three tiers are pivoted by the 4th Estate of the Realm that now make the world an ICT e-global village.

Religious adherents explore possibilities of silently fitting in through education, research, information and team work. Open declaration of identification with the Creator either by pronouncement: Salat, Sawm, Zikhr, Pilgrimage or even appearance is seen as extremism, terrorism or clearly against the State. This assessment gives rise to Islamophobia. It is a well-established fact that Islam, law, theology and morality are inseparable; which calls to light the faith as a complete way of life.

Islamophobia is essentially borne out by the fact that “repeat occurrence” must not take place. Heresy, excommunications, persecution, judicial murders of heretic and so on are all symbols of historical pestering memories which Islamophobists believe that Islam could ideologically resuscitate through fanaticism; radical movements and even “contagious” outward appearance. For instance, Niqaab was scary but everyone now wears a face mask. Beard keeping which was once a hallmark of gentility in Western Civilization but unacceptable as Islamic appearance has now become trendy amongst all citizens.

In a year 2007 fellowship programme in the United Kingdom, titled “Engaging with the Islamic world” I did ask a Professor why Islam was being painted as a terrorism religion. His answer was that their youth of the West was finding Islam appealing through electronic search, converting rapidly and getting married to Muslims out of free will