As the world moves toward the actualisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda by 2030, West and Central African representative of the World Assembly of Muslim Youths (WAMY), Dr Shamsudeen Bolatito, has advised Muslim women to rise above being only housewives and work to become global citizens.

Bolatito gave the advice when he spoke to journalists at the opening ceremony to mark the 36th annual conference of the Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) in Abuja.

He said that women should be proactive to issues of global and national development and promote orientations that will help them achieve affirmative action as stipulated in Beijing Conference and SDGs objectives.

He said even though FOMWAN had been implementing a series of developmental programmes for Muslim girls through the provision of scholarship and humanitarian services, they should take the right position within the country and global space to develop their communities.

He urged women to do more to train their children in the combination of moral ethics, code of conduct and civil education in order to make them productive and good members of society.