By our Correspondents |

Muslim and Christian faithful yesterday attended church service in Kaduna to mark this year’s Christmas.

The move, it was gathered, is designed to strengthen a cordial and harmonious relationship between members of the two religions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The general overseer of Christ Evengelical and Life Intervention Ministry, Pastor Yohanna Buru, expressed appreciation for the large turn-out of Muslim faithful during the church service

Buru noted that the Muslims joined their Christian friends and relatives in the service to promote the good relationship all the faithful share together.

“Even the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession did not stop them from coming. Muslims in large number visited the church and joined Christians during the Christmas service to Foster peace and unity,” he said.

He expressed delight with the presence of Muslim brothers and sisters who came in large numbers to join in the celebrations.

“We must join hands and pray to Almighty God to bring an end to corruption, banditry, terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping and unnecessary killings of human being in the region,” he stated.

This year’s Christmas sermon dwelt on Religious tolerance, forgiveness, better understanding, peace, love and unity among Nigerians.

It also stressed on the need for both Muslim and Christian clerics to be more committed through prayers for peace, stability and progress in the country.

Those who attendnded the Church service included Muslims scholar, traditional rulers, peace ambassadors, stakeholders on peace building from Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, and Zamfara States.

This is coming just as LEADERSHIP Weekend checks revealed that despite initial security scare, there was no report of any terrorist attack during yesterday’s Christmas celebrations.

Our correspondents observed that the festivities marking the Yuletide were peaceful across the country.

It would be recalled that the Department of State Security (DSS) had last Tuesday alerted Nigerians to plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places, including key and vulnerable points, during Christmas festivities.

The secret police said the “planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing, and other dangerous weapons.”

Let’s Unite To End Insecurity, APC Governors Urge Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) yesterday appealed to Nigerians to set aside their ethno-religious and political differences and unite in order to resolve the nation’s security challenges.

The PGF is the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement titled, “Merry Christmas and 59 Happy Cheers to PGF Chairman, HE Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,” signed by the forum’s Treasurer who is also the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

While wishing all Nigerians a Merry Christmas, a peaceful celebration and blessings of the season, the forum also wished its chairman, the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Badudu, a happy 59th birthday celebration.

The statement reads in part, “The PGF enjoins all Nigerians to unite and work together irrespective of our differences to resolve all our security challenges.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Forum members are confident that the nation will overcome all security challenges.

“We also wish to felicitate with our PGF Chairman, HE Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the occasion of his 59th birthday on December 26, 2020.

“Forum members join him, his family and people of Kebbi State to celebrate the blessed life of a unifying leader and an outstandingly progressive politician.

“Forum, our party and indeed all APC members across the country, acknowledge and commend the leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria of this illustrious personality.”

We’ll Not Relent Until Nigeria Is Absolutely Secured, Says Chief Of Air Staff

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would neither relent nor rest on its oars until the security of lives and properties of Nigerians are guaranteed.

The CAS said this yesterday in Maiduguri when he had lunch with the troops of the Taskforce Operation Lafiya Dole at the NAF Base, Maiduguri, to mark this year’s Christmas.

Abubakar reassured Nigerians that procurement of additional platforms such as the Super Tucano, JF-17, UAVs and other additional equipment would certainly be game changers for Nigerian Air Force operations.

To the troops, he said, “I am delighted to be here to mark the Christmas celebration with you all; being a tradition I have maintained since assumption of office. Let me state that the essence is to help fill the vacuum created by not being able to celebrate with our families because of Service exigencies.

“This occasion also fosters comradeship and gives all us the opportunity to commend ourselves for our collective efforts in the ongoing fight against insurgency.

“It is not easy to quantify your enormous contributions and sacrifices towards the war against insurgency. Christmas celebration is all about sacrifice. As such as military professionals, our sacrifices for the unity of Nigeria remain immeasurable.

“We all are aware of the enormous responsibility we bear in ensuring the indivisibility of our dear Country. My vision has been ‘to reposition the Nigerian Air Force into a highly professional and discipline force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of Air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives”.

To this end, he said the Air Force has vigorously trained the requisite manpower to have capacity to operate all the sophisticated aircraft and equipment the federal government has provided for the Force.

Abubakar said the Nigerian Air Force has continued to contribute its quota in various internal security operations across the country aimed at combating all forms of criminality, adding that an example is the involvement of the Nigerian Air Force in Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the Northeast.

He said, “Similarly, we have intensified our anti-banditry and other security operations across the country. We shall not relent nor rest on our oars until we ensure the security of lives and properties of Nigerians are guaranteed.

“Let me reassure us all that procurement of additional platforms such as the Super Tucano, JF-17, UAVs and other additional equipment would certainly be game changers for our operations. We are committed to ensuring the total elimination of insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality in our dear country.

“Having said this, our profound gratitude goes to the President and Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, who provides us with the resources we require to perform our assigned duties. We can only show our appreciation for the President’s support to the Nigerian Air Force by remaining a disciplined force with the highest level of professionalism in all our activities.

“Also, I want to use this occasion to appreciate the support of memwwbers of the National Assembly especially Chairman and members of the National Assembly Committees on the Nigerian Air Force. I want to assure you that all approved resources have been judiciously utilized.

“I want to express our appreciation to the Governor of Borno State, His Excellency Professor Babagana Zulum and the good people of Borno State, for the support the NAF enjoys in providing the conducive environment for operation of our troops.

“We will continue to seek greater avenues towards ensuring a peaceful and secure environment where socio-economic activities will thrive for the common good of our people.

“Let me seize this opportunity to commend the Air Task Force Commander for his efforts at ensuring that personnel and units in the North-East remained undaunted and committed to the war efforts.

“May I use this opportunity to commend our troops who continue to do us proud through their acts of gallantry and bravery. While thanking God for His mercies in keeping us alive to see this celebration, I appreciate all your efforts, let us all continue to be vigilant while celebrating and ensure we maintain the highest level of combat readiness to guarantee security during the festive period and beyond”, Abubakar.

In his remarks, Commander Air Taskforce Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Commodore Abubakar Abdulkadir, said the Christmas luncheon is one of the many gestures of the CAS aimed at raising the morale and spirits of troops serving in frontline units in the fight to restore peace and normalcy to the Northeast and Northwest regions.

He said the CAS has been providing the ATF necessary support to effectively carryout its statutory mandate in support of OP LAFIYA DOLE.

He stated: “The improved serviceability rates of our platforms from 35 percent in 2015 to over 80 percent in 2020 and the acquisition of various air platforms and weapons systems are testaments to the assiduous commitment and efforts of the present leadership of the NAF.

“In addition to the various facilities constructed here in Maiduguri, the construction of 2 blocks of accommodation for officers and another 2 blocks for airmen in presently ongoing.”

Workers Anticipate Better 2021

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed confidence and hope that despite the challenges and pitfalls witnessed in 2020, the New Year, 2021, would be better for workers and Nigeria as a whole.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a Christmas message made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said the advent of coronavirus pandemic, the global socioeconomic upheavals, great dislocation, despair and distress had made this year’s Christmas something to look forward to as a source of hope, inspiration and comfort.

He said, “The birth of Jesus Christ was not in the best of conditions. The Saviour had to be born in a manger because there was no decent accommodation to receive his birth. Yet, the circumstances of His birth did not stop the child from growing in wisdom, in stature and in favour with God and man and ultimately becoming the source of salvation for those who believe in Him.

“We believe that the current vicissitudes that punctuated the year 2020 will give rise to a better and brighter 2021. The Saviour did not remain in the manger.”

Wabba however warned that workers would not hesitate to resist any attempt by government to make life more unbearable as was witnessed in 2020.

He noted: “Nigerians especially workers have suffered a lot of downturns and reversals this year. While wages remained constant, fuel and electricity prices have been severally and arbitrarily increased inducing a galloping inflation.

“Government must steer away from making workers’ burden an ounce more grievous. This will be resisted. Workers cannot be the cannon fodder for the misgovernance of successive years.”

The NLC President who commended efforts of front line workers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, made a passionate appeal for strict adherence to all necessary health protocols to contain the second wave of the deadly virus.

He continued: “We can mitigate against its impact if we observe all the wash our hands always with soap and running water, use hand sanitizers all the time, keep social distancing, wear mask when in public places, report any sign of COVID-19 to designated health authorities and submit to treatment once diagnosed.

“We can make the sacrifice of our fallen heroes count as we renew our commitment to stopping the unrelenting virus even as it threatens a second global wave. We honour the memory of workers who gave their lives so we live when we maintain and improve on the health protocols that can help keep us, our families, our friends, and our colleagues safe.

“The temptation to throw caution to the winds will be rife this festive season. Comrades and compatriots, I appeal that this is not the time to be complacent. COVID-19 is real. The second wave of the deadly virus is palpable. We can mitigate its impact if we observe all the necessary health protocols.”

He further appealed to the international health community to develop a pro-poor vaccine that would not dig further holes in the pockets of poor countries and poor people of the world.

Taskforce Clears Abuja Recreational Centres Of Fun Seekers

Meanwhile, the FCT Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols yesterday cleared some recreational parks of fun seekers who trooped there to celebrate Christmas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the parks where fun-seekers were sent out by taskforce included the famous Millennium Park, Jabi Lake, Unity Fountain and Magic Land.

Although the gates at the Jabi Lake were closed, some anxious fun-seekers made their way into the park through porous entry points.

Upon arrival at the Lake, many of the violators took to their heels for fear of being arrested but the task force had to call them to sensitise them on the need to adhere to safety regulations.

The head, Media and Enlightenment of the taskforce, Mr Ikharo Attah, who addressed the fun seekers, said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed tougher.

According to him, the FCT Administration cannot allow people to gather in crowds, contrary to the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF).

“We know you all want to enjoy Christmas but you can do it at home. We plead for your understanding on this matter. We don’t want to hurt anybody but we have a duty to save residents from contracting the virus,’’ Attah said.

While addressing journalists after shutting down the Magic Land Park by the Abuja city gate, the media head, who expressed sympathies with the residents, noted that there would be more celebrations in the future if they abide by the safety protocol.

He said, “We are truly pained doing this on this day but we have the responsibility to save lives and protect FCT residents from being infected with COVID-19.

“We see in large numbers, children who have come to these recreation centres to have the best of Christmas. They look obviously unhappy and we are feeling their pains and disappointment.”