Security operatives, including soldiers, policemen and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Monday, mounted tight security in and around Ilorin Eid prayer ground as Muslims marked the end of Ramadan fast.

The state police command had on Friday banned any form of praise singing and political campaigns at the praying ground, apparently to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order.

The security personnel besieged the prayer ground and its environs in large numbers, controlling vehicular movement and guiding Muslim faithful to the ground.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, and top members of his cabinet, including the special advisers on Strategy and Political Communications, Alh Saadu Salahu and Alh Bashiru Adigun, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe and a close associate of the governor, Dr Ghali Alaaya, joined other Muslims to observe the two-rakah prayer.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and his high chiefs were also at the prayer ground while the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu, led the prayer.

In his sallah message, Governor AbdulRazaq congratulated Muslims on the completion of Ramadan fast, which ultimately heralded the Eid-el-Fitr.

The governor described the days and nights of the holy month as ones like no other during which the Muslims proudly competed to outdo one another in good deeds.

“I congratulate our Muslim brethren, and especially the leader of the faithful in Kwara State, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. It is my prayer to Almighty Allah to accept it as a worthy act of worship, accept all our supplications in and after Ramadan, set our country on the path of improved security and greatness, grant us the grace to observe many more of Ramadan in good health and best of faith, and reward us with Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“I also commend everyone, including the political class, to carry on the message and spirit of Ramadan even after its completion. Ultimately, power belongs to God and He gives whomsoever He so wishes,” the governor counseled.