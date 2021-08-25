Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) has called for the establishment of National Elders Parliament (NEP), as an alternative conflict resolution platform.

President of COSROPIN, Senator Eze Ajoku, who made the call at the partnership/exploratory meeting of NEP project and programme development in Abuja, explained that the proposed parliament would be a consultative socio-cultural alternative conflict resolution in the country.

Ajoku said the parliament would also be non-religious, non-political that would use the wisdom, counsel and experience of the elderly to contribute to peace promotion, development and conflict mechanism of the country.

In a message, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha said the government would support the establishment of such parliament.

Mustapha said elders in any society are composite resource, which the society can utilize for its social, moral and economic development.

He said the senior citizens are the custodians of society’s customs, tradition and morality due to the enormous experience they have gathered over the years.

Also speaking, coordinator of International Federation on Ageing (IFA), Ike Wille-Nwobu said, “We have children and youth parliament and now with elderly parliament the circle will be completed, erasing the politics of exclusion and marginalisation of elders/seniors.”