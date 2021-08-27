Federal government has inaugurated a 12-member Inter-Ministerial Committee for the 2021 Independence Day Celebration to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting the 61st Anniversary on October 1st, 2021.

While inaugurating the Inter-Ministerial Committee in his office, the chairman of committee and the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, said he is confident that the members of the committee would come up with innovative means of celebrating Nigeria’s 61st anniversary.

He urged the newly inaugurated committee to articulate specific details of the 61st Anniversary celebration and to come up with an appropriate theme for it. In his words:

‘’As we prepare to articulate specific details of the 61st Anniversary celebration, it is also important that we come up with an appropriate theme that would speak not only to the present situation in the country but most importantly, the positive trajectory that we are all working towards for the greater benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.

According to the SGF in a statement by his media office, the committee would be implementing some of activities designed by the sub-committee which include an award night, church service, Jumma’at prayers and national broadcast and Independence Day Parade.

He said that the theme of last year’s Independence Anniversary, “TOGETHER” has spoken to the events the nation has witnessed in the past one year which has contributed immensely in uniting the nation in spite of the odds and are gradually addressing the issues that tend to separate us.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Ownership Sub- Committee of the Nigeria @61 and the minister of industries, trade and investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo gave the breakdown of the stewardship of the committee during the 60th Independence Anniversary which included the exhibition of made in Nigeria products, photo exhibitions that showcased Nigeria’s political history, among others.

He said as part of the event marking the 61st Independence Anniversary, there would be Nigeria @60 Special Awards ceremony to recognise and honour 60 exceptional Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the development of the economy on September 3, 2021 at Congress Hall of Transcorp Hotel.