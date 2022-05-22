Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has sought for divine intervention, calling on God to enable Nigerians elect leaders who would lead the nation in most beneficial ways for the masses

MUSWEN’s General Purpose Committee (GPC), a policy making organ in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Ibadan encouraged Muslims to participate actively in the political process leading to the 2023 general elections.

The communiqué signed by MUSWEN’s Executive Secretary/CEO, Professor Muslih T. Yahya noted that it had an overview of the goings-on in the Nigerian political setting and observed that Islam was a complete way of life that touches on all aspect of human living no matter how trivial.

According to MUSWEN, politics and governance are definitely integral parts of the Deen.

It explained that Muslims, as the vicegerent of Allah on earth were the agents of good change and therefore should show interest on how the state was being governed, that Muslims, particularly, of the South West of Nigeria, should show more interest in politics and endeavour to participate more actively in the coming elections ensuring that everyone of voting age obtain their voters cards promptly.

MUSWEN added that they should join and participate in the activities of various political parties.

It encouraged Muslims to participate actively in the political process leading to the 2023 general elections and accept nominations for political offices.