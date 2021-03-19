By Adegwu John, Abuja

Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called for calm over a petition presented by Hon Mark Gbillah on behalf of Mzough U Tiv Amerika (MUTA) which was rejected by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Idris Wase.

The issue has generated controversy both within the country snd in the diaspora.

In a statement issued by the commission’s head of media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun in Abuja, Dabiri-Erewa said that the commission has intimated the speaker of the house, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as well as the chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, Hon Tolu Akande Shadipe of the numerous petitions and concerns of Nigerians abroad on the issue.

She expressed optimism that the leadership of the House of Representatives would resolve the issue amicably adding that the role and contributions of the Nigerians in diaspora and home is most appreciated and can never be ignored.

It will be recalled that there was a viral video of the plenary session of the House, wherein the deputy speaker of the house, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, turned down the presentation of a petition by Mark Gbillah, PDP representing Gwer East-Gwer West constituency of Benue State, filed by Mzough U Tiv Amerika on insecurity in Benue.

According to the statement, Dabiri-Erewa has forwarded a letter to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday and copied to the House Committee Chairman on Diaspora, saying that the commission received complaints from Nigerians in the diaspora, who expressed their anger over the stand of the deputy speaker when the matter was presented at the house.

“The video has inflamed tension and caused a significant uproar amongst Nigerians in diaspora. In view of this, we appeal to Mr speaker to intervene and use his good office to do all that can be done to mitigate the effect of this unfortunate incidence,” the letter read in part.