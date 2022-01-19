Mutual Benefits Assurance group have recapitalised to the tune of N20 billion to allow the firm take bigger risks that will translate to Increased profitability.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the company’s 26th annual thanksgiving service in Lagos at the weekend, its chairman, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, disclosed that Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Limited is now recapitlised to the tune of N8.8 billion while Mutual Benefits General is capitalised to about N12billion, bringing the total capitalisation of the group to N20 billion.

“We have fully recapitlised as far back as December 2020. Our Mutual life is recapitlised to the tune of N8.8 billion and our general business is about N12 billion. So, we are fully recapitalised,” he stressed.

Disclosing that the company is working on a five-year plan tagged ‘Project One Reloaded’ to become the leader in five critical areas in insurance industry, he states that Mutual Benefits is currently leading the insurance industry in the area of customer services, promising to extend this feat to other areas, such as Gross premium income, profitability, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing that the company is committed to this course, he noted that, by the time the firm clocked 30 years, it would have achieved all these set targets.

Earlier, at the thanksgiving service, 50 staff who have spent between five to 25 years in the employment of the company as well as some outstanding marketers were awarded with Long Service Award as well as commitment to grow the bottomline of the company.

Ogunbiyi charged the company’s staff to increase their productivity in a bid to further grow the bottom line of the underwriting firm, while thanking God for what he has done in his life and the life of the insurance firm.

Similarly, the managing director, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Mr. Femi Asenuga said, the company has grown in leaps and bounds in the last 26 years, adding that, there are positive signs that better days lie ahead for the shareholders, customers and relevant stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thanksgiving service, he pointed out, was a day set aside by the organisation to thank God for his mercy in the lives of its customers, the management and the entire staff of the company in the outgone year, while praying for God’s guidance and support in the years ahead.