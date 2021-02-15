By OSA OKHOMINA |

The Bayelsa State governor Senator Douye Diri has said his administration has done creditably well one year after assuming office regardless of the numerous challenges it faced.

Senator Diri, who stated this at the weekend during an interactive session with media practitioners in Yenagoa, recounted his stewardship within the period under review and enumerated a number of projects executed by his administration.

According to governor Douye Diri, his administration has mobilised contractors to resume work on the West and Central senatorial districts roads, declaring that contract for the federal road, Yenagoa-Oporoma, started by his predecessor was reviewed upwards to about N27 billion, including construction of a bridge to link the road to Oporoma in the central flank of the state.

According to Diri, N1billion was released for the ongoing rehabilitation of all the internal roads in the capital city as well as re-awarding of the contract for construction of Phase 2 of the Gloryland Drive road from the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene to link the Amassoma road.