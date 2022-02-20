Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday said his administration is committed to making life better for residents and supporting a unifying platform to promote unity among the residents of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who stated this at the Interdenominational Divine Service organised by the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held at The Apostolic Church Headquarters, Ketu said his administration believes in rendering quality service to God and humanity.

Speaking on the theme of the service, “Choose you this day whom you will serve” (Joshua 24:15), Governor Sanwo-Olu said there was no better service than the one to humanity and therefore urged leaders, especially spiritual and political leaders to use their offices to serve the people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Grand Patron of Lagos State CAN, said rendering service to humanity is also rendering service to God, noting that “As Christians, there is no better service to God than the one you render to humanity. It is only through this that you can serve God. There is no better service than that given to mankind.”

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr, Alfred Adewale Martins, stressed the need for the people and leaders to embrace unity and fidelity in their lives, state and nation, as well as service to humanity.

Bishop Martins, who was represented by Rev. Fr. Jacob Usman, said a total commitment to serving God and humanity demands devotion, discipline and holiness.

He therefore charged religious leaders, public office holders and people of Lagos and Nigerians, in general, to serve God faithfully.

