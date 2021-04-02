By OKECHUKWU OBETA |

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who is also an aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Chukwuma Soludo said the attack on him during a town hall meeting he organised was politically motivated.

Three policemen were killed during the attack while the Anambra State commissioner for public utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, was abducted during the incident.

The police said a total of five suspects had been arrested by the operatives of the state police command in connection with the Wednesday’s attack.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, “Politics Today”, for the first time after the attack, Soludo said he won’t jump into the conclusion but added there are many theories to it.

The former CBN governor who expressed sadness over the killing of the policemen, said he will go ahead with his gubernatorial ambition.

“When it was all over, it took several minutes, 10 or 15 minutes of continuous gun battles going back and forth of stopping, starting again,” Soludo said.

“By the time we all came back, we saw three bodies lying in the pool of their blood. They were the three policemen. May God grant their soul eternal rest. At first I thought, maybe the policemen were shooting in the air. Until I began to hear people screaming and all of that and everybody just scampered for safety.

“Just as I was about to wrap up the town hall meeting and said finally for them now to open up for comments and answers, there were gunshots,” Soludo said while promising to support the families of the fallen officers.

“There are a lot of theories concerning the attack,” Soludo said, adding that he won’t want to prejudge the outcome of the investigation.

While confirming that the police have made arrest, Soludo said the office he is looking for does not worth the blood of a chicken.

“I am surprised people can go such a mile. Whatever is the motivation, I won’t want to go into details now because the security agencies are still investigating,” he said, while praying for the quick release of the abducted commissioner, Ezenwanne.

He said that he was the target because those who fear his closeness to Governor Willie Obiano, his capacity and acceptance by the people believed that if they take away “Soludo, the coast will be clear for them.”

Spokesman of the state police command, deputy superintendent of police(DSP), Tochukwu Ikenga, who earlier yesterday announced the arrest of one person in connection with the incident, stated that four more suspects were nabbed by men of the command.

Ikenga said one Mbah Victor ‘M’ aged 30 years, John Olisakwe ‘M’ aged 21 years. Chigozie Omeh ‘M’ aged 20 years and Emmanuel Nnobi ‘M’ aged 28years were arrested by the police.

Ikenga in a statement announcing the fresh arrests,said “Police operatives attached to Anambra State Command today, 1st April, 2021 have arrested four additional suspects in connection with the recent attack and gruesome murder of three policemen at Isuofia Civic Centre in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.