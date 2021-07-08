A member representing Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise federal constituency of Imo State, Emeka Martins Chinedu, has denied the allegation that the bill he presented before the House on Tuesday was meant to criminalise peaceful protest.

The lawmaker who clarified the intention of his bill noted that the proposed law was targeted at mob action to protect innocent citizens.

Emeka, in a statement he signed, explained that the long title of the bill which would be presented on the floor when it is slated for second reading, borders on a mob which connotes a disorderly people, intent on causing trouble or violence.

“The Criminal Code Amendment Bill, 2021, did not talk about criminalising protest or protesters in Nigeria, rather, it is a bill that proactively seeks to preserve life and protect the killing of the innocent through mob action, known as “jungle justice” in our local parlance,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that the bill specifically emphasised that mob actions are usually trigged spontaneously by accusations of a bystander, then joined by another, till it turns to a crowd of vengeful carnage and destruction on its path.