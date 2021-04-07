I put a call through to my boss…. ‘ Sir I am afraid I need to see my doctor, I don’t feel too well this morning”.

“ Fine. Go see your doctor immediately and let me know how you feel later”.

And so I powered off my computer and with Musty off we went to the hospital.

Getting to the hospital, a private facility I had registered with about 6 years ago, I couldn’t wait for my vital signs to be taken as I demanded to see Dr IK immediately! By now I was feeling dizzy….Dr IK is a thorough bred professional in the medical field with over 30 years experience.

“ Hajiya what is the problem?”

“ Doctor I don’t know but i feel as if there is a war going on in my tummy”.

“ Ok let me examine you.”

With the speed of light I hopped on the examination bed.

A few seconds later he said: “ Your stomach is so agitated….there’s a lot of rumbling in there. What meal did you eat last”?

And the story started. I explained from genesis to revelation the journey of samvita and okro and stew.

He queried further.

“ Was the food very spicy because from what I can observe it looks like your last meal may have triggered ulcer”. Well we need to run some tests to be sure. But in the meantime I need to stabilise you until your test results are out”.