The new national coach for Nigeria’s cricket teams, Asanka Gurusinha has declared that his style of coaching will fit Nigeria’s system and its players as Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) looks toward repositioning the country’s teams for utmost performance.

The former Sri Lanka international who was unveiled last week at the VIP Lounge of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, after penned a three-year contract with NCF for undisclosed fee, told LEADERSHIP Sport in an exclusive chat that he would allow free flow communication in the team just to give the players some measure of freedom to express themselves.

“My style of coaching will fit Nigeria’s system and the players because I’m going to allow free flow communication in the team just to give the players a bit of, I wouldn’t say free hands, but little freedom to express themselves. That is the new practice that is being played right now in cricket,” he said.

The erstwhile Australia’s cricket manager added that his immediate task is to prepare the team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. “I am going to see the players in the next couple of days because we have the Africa Cup in March, or probably in April. That is the immediate target for me to get the team prepared.

“The National Sports Festival is coming up in January that will help me to see how the players perform in competitive matches. That is very important for me.”

He however admitted that the target set by NCF to achieve top 20ICCT20 ranking and play in T20 World Cup would not be easy, unless with commitment.

“To play in the T20 World Cup is really difficult because you have to go through a qualifying series. But Papua New Guinea made it to this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia that was postponed due COVID-19. Just like Nigeria, they do not have much facilities but they were able to make it through with hard work and commitment. So, Nigeria can achieve the same with hard work and commitment from everybody,” he concluded.