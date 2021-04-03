BY RAHILA ABDULLAHI

LIFE IN BRIEF

Shoemaking is predominantly seen as men’s work, especially in developing countries like Nigeria. However, some women go into such fields exclusively reserved for men and still thrive in them. This goes for 26-year-old Sadiya Abubakar. She believes her passion drove her to take-up the handiwork as a trade, and she is making a success of it.

BACKGROUND

My parents are Abubakar Sarkin Baka and Amina Abubakar. I was born in Kaduna State, precisely on February 25, 1995. I am the second in my family, we are actually six children in all, two boys and four girls.

EDUCATION

I attended Kaduna State University (KASU) for my tertiary education where I studied Economics. Before that, I attended Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Kwali, Abuja for my secondary school while my primary and nursery school were done at Prince International School, Kuje, Abuja.

HOW IT STARTED

My sojourn into the world of shoemaking started in 2016, when I was in the university. I have liked the idea of shoe making for a very long time and I am this kind of person that loves shoes, that’s what actually inspired me to go into the business.

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

I was taught by a friend of mine who is also my boss. His name is Sadiq and he is also my mentor.

INSPIRATION

Like I said, shoe making is my passion. I love making shoes so much. Let me just say I love shoes; this is the kind of thought that inspired and motivated me to become a cobbler.

FEARS

Generally, in life my fear has been losing my dad, and he has already passed. So, now I have to live with this reality. Another fear I have is with regards to my business, I fear not meeting up with the acceptable standards in my trade, but I thank the Lord that I’ve always been able to meet the standards of my customers and they are happy, so I am also happy. You know the popular saying; a happy customer makes a happy workman.

CHALLENGES

As usual, finance has always been a major challenge in any business. I say this because self-employed people/entrepreneurs always have ideas and inspirations they’ll like to explore if they have enough finance but without a good capital base it only remains a dream or wishful thinking which never becomes a reality.

Secondly, we live in a society where shoemaking is seen as a man’s job. So, I get a lot of strange looks when I tell people what I do for a living, especially in the north where I live, Kaduna to be precise, and most times I have to justify my reason for choosing to do a man’s job instead of looking for a relatively more feminine profession.

REGRETS

I have no regrets whatsoever because I am living my dream, doing what I love to do, shoe making, which makes me so happy and fulfilled.

WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT FROM OTHERS

The mere fact that I am a woman making shoe for men already makes me different from others. I am so gifted at the work I do that even men commend my shoes because my finishing is top notch.

For me, that men commend my work is a big achievement because I deal specifically on men shoes. I don’t make women shoes because my specialty is men’s footwear.

I have never had interest in dealing with anything that has to do with female shoes from the onset. But as time went on and I started making shoes I realize there’s more problems dealing with women footwear than men. It’s quite difficult understanding a woman when it comes to shoes in my opinion.

FUTURE PLANS

I have a lot of plans; I want to be a top shoe producer not just within Kaduna but outside, and also internationally.

COMBINING BUSINESS WITH FAMILY LIFE

I always find a way to moderate between business and family because both of them are very essential. I try to balance my business with family because you cannot do without family but making an income is also a very important aspect of life. So, for me both of them go hand in hand.

ADVICE FOR WOMEN

Most of us are not given the orientation to work for ourselves like going into business and what have you. My advice is that we should not look down on businesses no matter how small they are because that business will definitely help you in the future. Women should avoid depending on men or their husbands to assist them with money or to meet their various needs. They should strive to be independent. My advice is once you have the opportunity to go into any kind of business, please go for it. Do not sit at the backseat rather strive to excel in any field or endeavour you find yourself.