The Proprietor of Naija Ratel FC of Abuja, Paul Edeh, has revealed that his desire to support the girl child and give them a voice motivated him into football.

Barrister Edeh, who spoke as a guest on the virtual ‘personality interview segment’ of the FCT Football Updates Platform, said his desire to ensure that the girl child has a means of livelihood and be able to exhibit their talents in the game of football remains a force that has propelled him so far.

“it’s my quest to give back to the girl child, and that has continued to inspire me, and I am not giving up on that dream. I am building a legacy for the next generation. I would want Naija Ratels, Honey Baggers and everything that I am doing around sports to be a reference point. To be something that people in future can understand and know how it can be done better, and how football can be used as a tool to support the girl child in education and a means of livelihood. To support the girl child grow higher. It’s my desire that in future people will be able to say that this man did not give up on his dream “.

He said that he started Naija Ratels to build a community based team that every Nigerian would be proud of, and has a culture that resonate the African tradition.” that is the reason in the choice of our name, we decided to blend a pidgin English name of Nigeria to Naija and I am expecting that in a couple of years, when you look back at club ownership, you will be able to say indeed club ownership should belong to private ownership as we have in Europe, where it is private sector driven ” he concluded.