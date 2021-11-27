Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said the lifestyle and legacies of his father, Col Sani Bello (rtd) are inspirational and sources of strength to him.

Governor Bello who stated this as he celebrated his father for attaining 79 years of age described him as a hero from a humble background who through determination and persistent hard work became military administrator of the old Kano State, Nigerian High Commissioner to Zimbabwe and now a successful businessman.

The governor acknowledged the immense contributions of his father aimed at promoting a peaceful and united Nigeria when he was in active service as a military officer, stressing that even after active service, he had remained steadfast in humanitarian services through his foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are a true father, the type many would wish for. You have consistently remained an epitome of love, compassion, support not only to your biological children but to all around you.

“As your son, I am proud of you because I can clearly see that you are continuously making impact on the lives of people despite your age,” he added.