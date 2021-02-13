What is your name?

My name is Ajayi Folashade and I’m 38 years old. I live at Orelope Street, Odota Area, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Why did you decide to enrol in JSS Two at 38?

Even before now, I love reading and acquiring formal education. I had wanted to go to school but I did not have the opportunity. That is why I went to enrol myself at the Mass Literacy Agency in Ilorin where I obtained adult education certificate. I attended adult education class in 2017 though I had been nursing ambition to have formal education since. Then, I decided to further my education and that is why I am here today.

What is your future plan?

After finishing the secondary school education, I still have the intention to go to a higher institution because I have passion for formal education. My goal is to obtain a university degree.

What about your husband?

I don’t have a husband, but I have kids. My children are living with me here in Ilorin. They are four

What do you do for a living?

I am a bag maker, a purse maker.

Now that you have decided to come to school, what will happen to your business?

Coming to school will definitely affect my business because I will have to close my shop during school hours.

Are your children going to school?

Yes, all of them are going to school.

What happened to your marriage?

My husband died.

When did he die?

It has been very long.

Who is helping you to take care of your children?

Some of my church members are helping me.

How do you find this environment?

I find this environment very interesting because I’m getting what I need in this place.

Are the teachers cooperating?

My teachers are very wonderful. They are very good and they are encouraging me.

Do do you need any assistance from government or wealthy individuals so that you will be able to take care of your children properly and continue with your education?

Yes, I need assistance. Anybody that is blessed should come to my aid so that I can continue my education and also take good care of my children.

Where are you from?

I’m a native of Iludun Oro in Kwara State.

Alhaji Abdulrahman Zubair Akeyede is the principal, Ilorin Grammar School, Junior Section.

Why did you enrol a 38- year-old woman in JSS Two ?

We cannot enrol any student by ourselves, even the younger ones’ admission was with the approval of the state Ministry of Education. So, the woman in question just went through the Ministry of Education to get her admission. I was called from the Ministry of Education by Dr (Mrs) Sagaya, the deputy director, Examinations Section and she told me that this woman was ready to learn and the ministry wanted to me to give her admission. Dr Sagaya had already asked if she really wanted to learn or do only examination and she replied that she was ready to learn.

Dr Sagaya told her that she would wear uniform and she said she was ready to do so. From there Dr Sagaya asked her to follow me and she informed the permanent secretary and director, Kwara State Universal Basic Education and the education secretary , Ilorin West Local Government. From there the woman was brought to this school and we gave her admission.

We did examination for her to know her ability and capacity pertaining to education line. So, in this case, the woman attended adult education class she got certificate and that certificate is equivalent to primary six certificate. By the virtue of her age, we discovered that if the woman did our examination here and she perform well, we can put her into JSS 2.

Therefore, we really thank the state government most especially the governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who gives opportunity of free education to the masses.

That one is part of what encourage this woman to decide to come and learn. So, we thank him and we even appreciate the governor, on behalf of staff and students of Ilorin Grammar School as a whole for the renovation of our school and the quarters for the staff.

What is Mrs Ajayi’s age?

Mrs Folashade Ajayi is 38 years old according to the the record available to us. Some said 52 but the record presented to us shows that she is 38 years old.

What can you say about her performance in the classroom?

In fact, I am so impressed with the woman, the way she is performing. She is ready to learn and even in the classroom, she relates well with the students. She just brings herself to the level of the students in the class.