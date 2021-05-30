A former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor who is aspiring to become governor of Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6 election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has promised that if elected, he would not only transform Anambra State into a conducive environment for great indigenous entrepreneurs to relocate home, but extend same to the whole of South East region.

Prof. Soludo who spoke when he visited APGA members in Agbaru local government to solicit for votes in the coming primary said his ambition to become governor was for him to have an opportunity to transform the entire South East zone to become economically independent, especially in the face of dwindling revenue from the federal allocation.

He said over the years, he had deployed his God-given talent in transforming global and Nigerian economies, adding that it was now for him to deploy same to turn around the misfortunes among his people.

“I have travelled to over 45 countries in the world, and I have been a consultant to over 25 global development agencies where we have created wealth for millions of Africans, especially the youth, and lifted millions of poor people from their conditions.

“In Nigeria, the revolution we brought into the banking sector will endure forever, such that you can no longer put your money in any commercial bank in Nigeria and somebody tells you that it is missing. That was part of our remarkable legacies when we were at the CBN,” Soludo said.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Ogbaru local government, Hon. Arinze Awogu, described Soludo as the best among all those pushing to become the next governor of Anambra State in all the political parties.