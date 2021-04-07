Despite her pretty face and other attributes, rising Nigerian model “Thacutegeminme” had experienced some rejections in her industry, especially her desire to become a run way model.

Thacutegeminme whose real name is Gift Camille lamented, “I’ve always loved to be a model, especially a runway model but my height couldn’t get me that because I’m 5.3. So, I just opted for face modelling instead.”

“I became interested because I like flashy lifestyles, cameras, photo shoots, and looking different all the time. This is because as a model, it’s like you’re a thousand people in one person and this help increases my self-esteem. This is because I am a shy person growing up.”

Making a case for other models who fall into same size category.

Thacutegeminme, also urged organizers of runway fashion shoes across the globe to give an opportunity to petite models to show case their talents.

Regretting that models in Nigeria are not given their dues and appropriately remunerated, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) undergraduate vowed to tackle the situation and perception about modelling in the country by giving a voice to all irrespective of status.

The young model, who is yet to attend a fashion or modelling course, acknowledged the role of social media in some works with international brands, aspires to become a globally recognized model.

On what inspired her choice of career, Thacutegeminme added: “It’s inborn. Naturally, I just loved watching fashion shows on television as a kid and also watch and admire my sisters do it. I am from a family of 7 where I am the fourth together with my twin brother.”

She lauded the support of her parents, saying she looked forward to God for inspiration at all times.