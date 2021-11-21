Famous broadcast journalist, Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, who is fondly called Ayrubber, has said exposure to vital information earlier in life played huge role in his decision to delve into the world of broadcasting.

Talk of teaching a child the way he should go so that when he is old, he will not depart from that path; Ayrubber’s closeness to information while growing up later shaped his life and career into becoming one of the most popular television and radio presenters Nigerians have seen in the past few years.

Ayrubber recalled: “I started broadcasting when I was in school in 2003 at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Lagos. I grew up in a house where information is key. We had this radio that we listened to every time.

“That’s where it started because I wanted to be like one of those presenters. Then I started learning even before I went to school. Being a voice-over artist entails a lot because you have to know yourself, your voice range, know what you can do, practice. You have to know when your voice needs to stop, when it needs a leap, punctuations and how to balance all this.”

For Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, the quest to know more has seen him stay relevant in the game. Ayrubber shares his thoughts with journalists this way: “What makes me thrive in the market is just majorly trying to know more. I never stopped learning. I do a lot of research and practice. You need to be able to evolve.

“What stands me out is discipline and being super focused and most importantly, doing research. You have to be disciplined to be able to solve a problem despite the fact that you will have to have problems from every angle,” Ayrubber said.

Talent is often not enough! Thus. constant nurturing of the mind in reading and research is the way to go for a mind desirous of making quantum leap in his or chosen profession. Ayrubber knew this from the get-go and applied his heart to wisdom. The rest as they say, is history.

One of the social upheavals that threatened national peace not long ago was the protest against brutality against halpless Nigerians by men of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

For the On Air Personality, Nigerian youths demonstrated maturity as they resisted every attempt to frustrate them from participating in what was seen globally as a just cause.

Ayrubber said: “I am happy the youths didn’t sit down to let things go wrong during the EndSARS protests.. I think that went well. Whenever a youth is confronted by the police, they recorded it to be on the safer side like the western world does and try to be polite and respectful when a policeman pulls you over.

“I tried it once when I was pulled over and I was super polite and respectful and when they noticed that, they had to let me go because they had nothing on me,” added Ayrubber.