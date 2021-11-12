The journey of life is full of ups and downs and those with strong hearts survive it. For Europe-based Nigerian singer, Uyinmwen Omosigho, who is popularly called Don Vs, his rise to stardom comes with a lot of things that made him to be strong today.

The Edo State-born award-winning singer in an interview with LEADERSHIP, said that life is about the survival of the fittest, adding that persistence and resilience are the traits needed to thrive in the journey of life.

“Never give up in life, pursue your dreams no matter the situation and environment. Your resilience and persistence will take you to the top, not just your talent. Keep pushing, you will achieve your dreams if you don’t give up. Resilience and persistence are the traits needed to succeed as an entertainer irrespective of the level of talent or giftedness,” said the Italy-based Nigerian.

Don Vs, who started his music career on a TV show ‘Beat and Laugh’ on Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS) in Benin City, Edo State way back in 2004 has carved a niche for himself in the music industry especially in the traditional genre. He said he uses his traditional music genre to get himself out of boredom.

“My genre of music is traditional pop. I love traditional pop because it’s easy to pass the message to the world, and more importantly, to also make people enjoy our priceless Edo language,” he said.

The singer said he always feels proud anytime he passes on a message to the entire world through the vehicle of music.

“My best moment is seeing myself passing a message to the world through my music, and hearing my song everywhere here in the Diaspora,” Don Vs said.

Don Vs who recently released the new video “Osasu in Europe” was on a world tour, Tagged ”Eu Star Boi World Tour”. He had a massive sold out in Toulouse France, as his fans defied scares of the Covid-19 pandemic and turned up en masse to groove to his highly melodious brand of music.

For those who think it is all bed of roses for Nigerians living abroad, Don Vs in his song ‘Osasu’ in Europe tells these people the fact about life outside Nigeria. “The song came due to the life some of our parents and siblings are living back in Nigeria.

“They believe that things are easy with us in the Diaspora, so when you send money to them for investments or development, what they do with the money is to spend it lavishly on unnecessary things which will not add value to their life. This is very bad. It is not easy to get money abroad,” Don Vs said

Don Vs has received several awards in the past which included a Best song of the year ABMA Award in Italy. His awards include Most Popular Artist of the Year 2018, (Creativity Merit Award, Belgium); Best Artist Song of the Year 2018 (Creativity Reality Merit Award, Belgium) as well as Best Europe Artist of the year 2018 (Money is money Ent. Awards).

Don Vs won the Naija Gbedu achievement award 2021.