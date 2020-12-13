RICHARD NDOMA |

Former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba has said that he would love to be buried close to the grave of his late wife Amaka Ndoma-Egba whenever he dies.

Ndoma-Egba made the remarks while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the funeral mass service of his late wife, amaka Ndoma-Egba, at his home town, Akparabong town, Ikom local government area of Cross River State.

He described his late wife as the pillar of his life and home builder who stood by him at all times in almost all his personal endeavour stressing that Amaka was a home builder who saw everyone as being equal.

“In her house, she never called anyone house girl or discriminated against anyone. Everyone living in our house was equal. Everyone was equal” The former Senate leader said.

Ndoma-Egba described his late wife as one who loves celebration he stressed that he and other family members would have to celebrate Amaka.

Earlier in his consolation speech the senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial district, Senator Sandy Onoh said, this year, had been a year of losses for former Senate leader lamented several losses incurred by the former Senate leader.

“This year had been a terrible year for Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba. First, you lost your mother, your mother-in-law, barbarians invaded your house and you also buried your wife”. And consoled Ndoma-Egba to take heart for God would certainly bring him happiness.

In his remarks, the Cross River State deputy governor, Prof. Ivara Esu stated that God has a time for all mortals adding that even if Amaka would not have gone for the trip maybe she would have still died, especially if the time table which God set out for her had reached.

“I know some would say why did she go for the trip, the secret of life is only known to God”. He said.