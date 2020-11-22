RICHARD NDOMA |

Former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, yesterday gave details of how his wife, Amaka lost her life in a ghastly motor accident along Ilaje and Igbokoda, on a trip to her friend’s mother’s burial in Ondo State.

Ndoma-Egba, who spoke in an emotion-laden voice with our correspondent in Calabar stated that he was demoralised by the situation.

The former Senate leader, who described his late wife as a sister, mother and adviser said, “I am so sad, that Amaka, who is like a pillar to me is dead! I am told she was involved in a motor accident while on her way to attend her friend’s mothers’ burial in Ondo State.”

“Amaka flew from Abuja to Benin with some friends, and on their way from Benin enroute Ondo, they got involved in an auto crash around Igbokoda so I was told,” Ndoma-Egba said.

Meanwhile, the Cross River state governor, Senator Ben Ayade has condoled with Ndoma-Egba over wife’s death.

A press release signed by Governor Ayade’s special adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, stated that Governor Ayade expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of Ndoma-Egba’s wife.

According to the statement, Amaka’s death was yet another vicissitude to befall the former Senate leader in recent times.

“Dear Victor, the death of your dear wife is a severe blow on all of us who knew her, and a harder blow on you as her husband, friend and confidant.

“Words cannot adequately convey my heartfelt sorrow over Amaka’s death, for she was a kind and beautiful soul who spread love to all who encountered her,” the governor said.

Ayade, however, charged Ndoma-Egba and his family to be consoled by the fact that the deceased “selflessly and fervently served God and humanity during her very salutary and impactful life on earth.”