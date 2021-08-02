Fast-rising independent recording artiste, Mickael Marabou, has declared that her affinity for African artistes is borne out of her desire to connect with her African roots.

“Majority of Haitians have African roots and some of us daily yearn to connect with our “motherland,” she asserted in a recent interview.

Continuing, Mickael Marabou said: “My music brings me closer to Africa. I am at home with the Afrobeat sound, and I feel a close kinship with African artistes. I am convinced music can be used to bridge the gap between Haitians and continental Africans.”

Her two recent popular hits, “Fever” (2019) and “Mamma” (2020) featured African acts Skales (Nigeria), The Ghetto Kids (Uganda) and BM alias the King of Afrobeat Dance (Congo). Her inimitable style of blending afrobeat with Kreyol into a unique sound (which she described as “AfroKreyol”) has made her an international sensation.

Speaking affectionately about Africa, the Brooklyn-born Haitian said: “My main purpose for travelling to the continent is simply to connect with the people. I enjoy mingling with them, sharing the amazing culture of Africa and getting involved in activities that bring me closer to Africans across the continent.”

The Afro-Kreyole queen who is currently working on her album that will be released anytime soon avowed that aside from collaboration in songs with top Afrobeats artistes, her coming videos will be shot on the continent to showcase the beauty of the African culture.

“I have lots of fans in Africa and it is only appropriate that the videos reflect the reality that they know,” Mickael Marabou stated.

The link between Haiti and Africa remains unbroken, she further asserted. “I am motivated to use my music to reaffirm the lost connection,” she claimed.