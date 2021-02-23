By Our Correspondent

But for the long-drawn industrial strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sonaira Business World’s CEO, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, will perhaps have her doctorate in view by now.

She confirmed: “I’m currently running a postgraduate research course in Igbinedion University, Okada and recently applied for a doctorate degree programme in the University of Port Harcourt with intentions to commence studies after the ongoing ASUU strike.”

However, the ASUU strike has continued unabated and in the meantime, she has devoted her attention to growing her business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonaira Business World, which she founded in 2017, is one of the fastest-growing online retailing businesses in Nigeria. Just as well, she has extended her business interest to include real estate management, sales and supply of construction equipment and courier and logistic services.

And for her efforts, the CEO of Sonaira Business World has a slew of business awards to her credit, including Most Aspiring Realtor in 2017 and 2020 Awards of Excellence for Fashion and Beauty Entrepreneurs by Monnel Brand Agency. She was also a recipient of the Award for Excellence presented by Smart woman Nigeria network in 2013 and 2019.

Sonia, who won the Pan African Institute’s Award for Excellence and Innovation in 2014, explained where she got her academic disposition from “While growing up I had parents who strived so hard to give me quality education.”

She also attributed her business predisposition to her parents: “Growing up, I watched my mom run several businesses, petty trades and even a daily paid job at times. This gave me insight into how possible it is to make money from several sources.”

Her ambition to study for a doctorate, she declared, is not going to be derailed.

“I can handle both business and academic without compromising either of the two,” she affirmed.