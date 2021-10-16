BACKGROUND

My name is Precious Benjamin Kilson I was born in June, 2000.

My father’s name is Mr. Benjamin Kilson who is happily married to my adorable mother, Mrs. Christiana Benjamin Kilson. Both started their marital journey in Mangu local government area of Plateau State before they relocated to Jos, the state capital in search for greener pasture. I am the fourth in the family of six children

EDUCATION

I started my early education in Mangu LGA before my parents decision to relocate to Jos. In Jos, I attended COCIN Primary School Dadin Kowa, after my primary education, I proceeded to junior secondary school, at COCIN Secondary School Dadin Kowa, after which I proceeded to COCIN Comprehensive School Gindiri, also in Mangu local government area of the state . I rounded up my secondary school education at Starite Collage, Bukuru in Jos South local government area of the state. I am currently studying ‘Guidance and counseling’ here in the University of Jos. I am in my 200 kevel

BUSINESS

As a child, I had passion for business, particularly photography. There is this passion in me to change the world through appreciable photo shoots and books and others. I can proudly tell you that in the past three years, I have constantly pursued new and better ways to carryout my business to customer’s satisfaction. My story however, dates back to October 2018. Today, I am three years plus in the business . After my secondary education, my parents advised me to work towards realising my passion rather than staying idle while waiting for my admission. I quickly chose photography because I have passion for it. My mother immediately paid the fees and I started the training in Dadin Kowa Jos. Today I have my own photo studio in Jos , the Plateau State capital.

ACHIEVEMENTS

I have trained over seven people who are CEO’s as we speak. Currently , i have three others understuding the art of photography. As it is now, I am financial independent. Aside my school fee which my father insists on handling, I practically carter for myself from what I make as a business woman of my business . I have also been helping many others who have needs others.

CHALLENGES

I am just caught up with my passion and making a living because photography earns me a living. The truth is that we live in a society where the economy is bitting and families are battling to survive. So, in a way, this has also affected us. Anyways, my passion is superior to the challenges I encounter .

MENTOR

My mentor is a Lagos State based photographer popularly known as “Encourage Photography.’

WHY FEW WOMEN ARE ENGAGED IN PHOTOGRAPHY

I think this has to do with many factors. The major ones I think have to do with support and encouragement from different sectors. Though, if you look at it from another angle, the women too have their own unique problem.

So the factors are just many! For example, some men are of the photography is meant for men and that if a woman takes a shot if might not come out well. Again, some believe that if a woman is financially buoyant, she could be stubborn and as such he will not allow his wife to partake in business or enterprise. . So the factors are as many as you can think of just as the solutions

Then what differs you from others?

For me, I have the full support of my parents. They know me in and out and we have a good understanding of each other. I have told you before, the encourage me so much, hence, my story is entirely different. Also, the mere fact that I am deligently doing my business expanding and succeeding is unique. My choice of business makes me different from others.

I believe my name rings a bell in Jos. Overtime, I have been able to open up my heart and let photography express itself through my struggle.

INSPIRATION

I got inspired by a lot of things. It could be art nature or beauty. Most times, inspiration can be drawn from people and the quality of art waiting to be explored. I love art , Photography is art .

FEAR

My biggest fear is meeting the wrong people . Some clients are very difficult. We have different kind of people . Don’t forget that some are just out there to criticise every move one makes but I am not bothered about them. In fact, criticism makes me strong and inspires me to put in my best and be different from others. When they criticise me , it make me strong as it strengthens me.

WHAT DIFFERENTIATES YOU FROM OTHER PHOTOGRAPHERS

The way I do my own colour separation. People prefer mine to others. I think my own style makes me difference. My colour grading speaks for me.

REGRETS

I have no regret. at all . I just love what I am doing. I am satisfied doing it.

FUTURE PLAN

To be a brand that people are yearning for. If I have my way, I will open branches in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Porthacourt. Although, I love Jos town, I want my work to go beyond the shores of Nigeria. I want my work to go internationally.

HOW DO YOU COMBINE YOUR BUSINESS WITH YOUR ACADEMIC WORK

Yes, I am a 200 level student of University of Jos. I am studying Guidance and Counselling. It is quite difficult both . Sometimes you I am forced to chose between lecture and my clients. Although I have people working with me . Most clients always insists that I handle their work

ADVISE FOR WOMEN

Learning never ends . I always take advantage of any opportunity to learn and introduce new trade . So, in essence, do not limit yourselves . You must dare to do more and learn new skills. Be creative

Successful entrepreneurs always give 100 per cent of their efforts to everything they do. If you know you are giving your best effort, you’ll never have any reason for regrets. Focus on things you can control; stay focused on your efforts, and let the results be what they will be.

I always advise young girls to develop themselves and pursue their dreams . They should at least find something doing, it will pay them. At my age and as it is right now, my parents do not give me pocket money. The only thing my Dad does is to pay my school fee. I take care of myself. I pay my house rent and do so many other things for myself and my loved ones. As I do that, I have taken some burden off them. For girls taking up prostitution, that is the wrong way.

WHAT IS YOUR CALL TO BOTH STATE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Government at all levels should as a matter of fact invest in the business sector. Empower us financially such as soft loan to help us grow. If we are empowered, we will in turn train other people thereby contributing our quota to the growth and development of the nation.

LIFE IN BRIEF

Born in June 2000, Precious Benjamin Kilson is a renowned businesswoman and the chief executive officer of Presh Photography, Jos. She does pre-wedding and birthday shoots, wedding/event coverage, photobook, photo enlargement as well as outdoor and indoor shoots.

Kilson who is Mwaghavul by tribe and hails from Mangu local government area of Plateau State has trained over seven persons who are now CEO’s of their own businesses. She believes her passion drove her to take -up the trade and she is making a success of it.