Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has insisted that his rivalry with Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo will never be forgotten in the history of football.

When asked if he missed his direct duels with the Portugal international, he said, “It’s been a long time since we stopped competing in the same league.”

“We competed individually and as a team for the same goals.

“It was a very beautiful stage for us and also for the people because they enjoyed it very much.

“It is a beautiful memory that will remain in the history of football.”

While Lionel Messi made an emotional departure from Barcelona in the summer after a slight disagreement over wages, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking move back to Old Trafford where he spent 6 trophy-laden years before departing to Real Madrid.

Both players have shared 11 ballons d’Or amongst themselves with the ex-Barcelona star claiming six while the Portuguese has five. They are also in the shortlist for this season’s award.