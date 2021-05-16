Popular actor, Saeed Mohammed known as Funky mallam spoke to e-train on the new comedy series and his role in it.

According to funky mallam who is acted in several big movies, ‘fatty and sons auto’ is a interesting comedy series centred on a mechanic workshop that has different characters which the viewers will love to watch because of the genuineness of the cast.

Fatty & Sons has a rich cast which include Aki & pawpaw, Nedu, Ngozi Nwosu, Warri pikin, Muyiwa Adegoke, Funky mallam and others.

Speaking on his role, the actor who has a degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University in Kano said, he played the role of Error, “the naughty guy who makes numerous mistakes

“I played the role of a guy called Error, one of the whackiest mechanic in the workshop.

“My original name is Abdul but I got appellation called ‘Error’ because of my nuances and actions in the workshop which are prone to mistakes causing a lot of trouble for the owner.

Error displays a lot of mistakes or incompetencies of Abdul in the workshop as one that normally commits blunders when giving a car to work on. Despite the mistakes he makes, he sometimes gets it right.

“The comedy series exposed the other side of me by not showing my stereotype- using my hausa accent to speak English or pidgin. It was an interesting role for me to adopt as a Northerner that was brought up in Lagos. It is going to be an interesting comedy series that fans will cherish especially with the experienced actors, Aki & pawpaw and Muyiwa Adegoke. Watch out for it,” says Funky Mallam.

Presently on set, the series conceptualized by popular actor, Muyiwa Adegoke and the nollywood icons, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osira Iheme known as Aki & pawpaw.

Osita Iheme, three days ago had made the announcement via his Instagram page on posting pictures of himself and other co-stars with the caption,

“You guys asked for a TV series; so, here you have it. This time, we are adding Amala and Ewedu to the menu. The title is Fatty and Sons Autos. Where Una go watch am?”