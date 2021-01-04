BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has vowed to continue to keep expanding the frontiers of his administration’s developmental efforts and sustain the delivery of dividends of good governance to the teeming population of the state.

Akeredolu assured that his second term would not be for holiday but for more legacy projects, adding that he will not rest on his laurels.

The Governor spoke at the 1st Working Day Prayer meeting for the Year 2021, held at the premises of Governor’s Office, Akure on Monday, January 4, 2021.

At the prayer meeting, black arm band was worn by the people in honour of public officers who passed on in recent time, including the Chief of Protocol, Tosin Ogunbodede Esq.

Governor Akeredolu said despite the sad occurrence occasioned by the death of the CoP and the lure to suspend the annual first working day prayer meeting, it became imperative to ensure the programme was held to show the devil that he will never win.

“Holding this prayer meeting was to tell the devil that he did not win. We will triumph. We are being tested, we will surmount this test. We will overcome it. We shall overcome. We have lost five of us. I want us to observe two minutes silence for the repose of their soul.” Governor Akeredolu said.

He said in spite of the economic challenges, he is resolute in creating and expanding infrastructures across the nook and cranny of the State.