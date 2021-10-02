BACKGROUND

My name is Mrs. Emilian Anyaeche. Emysharp Nigeria Limited’s Managing Director. I am from Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State. I attended Queens College in Onitsha and graduated with a degree in Sociology. I was married to an Unubi, from the same geopolitical zone, and we were blessed with two wonderful children, a son and a daughter. And I am highly committed to enhancing the quality of life of those around me.

PERSONAL LIFE

I grew up in a family of 11. I am privileged to be under the tutelage of an experienced businesswoman in my life, my mum. And I have learnt to adopt her tutelage, which has in turn made a great impact on my life today. Through her, I adopted these business methods because she is someone who encourages us to grow, myself in particular. She once said that I was a blessed child. When she gave birth to me, there was a great turnaround during that period; abundance of wealth, everything changed positively and they decided to name me “Emily”. It was coined from a popular cosmetic product at that time called “Emily Millionaire”, and till today, that name, I must say, has lived up to its phrasal. She has been a great inspiration in my life and she always reiterates that I will never be a failure as all her prayers from birth up till now have come to pass and she has always made me feel very special among her children.

My dad is a businessman too, and we were a middle income-class family. We were all brought up as Christians. My parents loved God so much that they brought us up in the way of God. They always teach and encourage us to earn money in the most genuine ways. I have a unique combination of local insight and international design expertise, technical experience, and a deep knowledge of how to manage and work proactively with any kind of client and different design solutions which meet their aspirations and financial objectives. My company, Emysharp Interiors, is one of Nigeria’s biggest luxury interior design companies.

We are experts in interior and exterior decoration, exclusive furniture, and general contracts. We have delivered work for many companies, including CBN, NNPC, NDIC, Nigerian Police Force, Civil Defence, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, and even the National Assembly and other organisations etc. We pride ourselves on delivering the best possible services and expertise. To the glory of God, our customers are highly satisfied with our products and our business is growing. We are looking forward to bringing the best services in the interior and furniture industry and also becoming the best to work with in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

Concisely, growing up was the best part of my life. I have bits of both and I am thankful for both their influences on my life.

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

Firstly, my mum taught me a lot, like I earlier said. Then some of my friends had a great impact on my life. They made me a better version of myself through motivation, which is the main good reason for mingling with good people. So as the saying goes, “show me your friends and I will show you who you are”. I am a fan of highly intelligent people, especially those I love to interact with and learn from. Also, I love to hang around with the elderly, from whom I can learn wisdom and also religious leaders, because you have to learn how to live a good Christian life because life is not only about wealth acquisition alone. Yes, we need wealth, but after this life, there is eternity where you spend the rest of your life. So, even when I am pursuing earthly things, I do pause to reflect that one day I will leave everything behind in this world. Life after death is what matters. So, I like meeting with pastors. Mostly Bishop Absalom. He is the Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Maitama. He helps me a lot, encourages me, and prays for me.

DRIVING FORCE

No matter the challenge I encounter, I will always remember that there are some of my mates in the grave. No matter the obstacles or what I experience, I know that, after all, I am alive, and there is a reason for me being alive. So, I keep telling myself that I can be great because I am born to be great.

HOW ARE YOU ABLE TO OUTSHINE COMPETITORS IN BUSINESS?

Sometimes when you bid for jobs, others bid for the same job. All I do is to put it in my prayers, because there is nothing God cannot do. There is a saying that ‘What God cannot do does not exist’. All I do is to put more effort into it. I don’t double-cross people because whatever you do for others will come back to you. I don’t condemn other people’s products and services because I want to sell my own. The only thing I do is to convince my clients and let the will of God be done.

MENTORS

My mentors are Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, and also, I look up to Oby Ezekwesili because she is an advocate for the less-privileged, because when you fight for the benefits of others, yours will come. I also aspire to be the Dangote of Africa, because, honestly, I would like to be the richest person in Africa too. My Bishop, Mummy Eneche of Dunamis Church, I look up to because of her humility. For me, I know there are people who also look up to me. So, it is not all business that I do. My integrity matters a lot to me. A good name is better than gold.

RELAXATION

Normally, I would be at home playing music. Sometimes I will just step out and go to the poolside to relax. I also like reading, listening to the news, and socializing.

DREAD

No, the only thing I fear is God. So, I don’t fear anything.

CHALLENGES

As a single parent, you have the challenges of being a woman. And in business, the rise in inflation and inconsistency in the exchange rate as an importer

ACHIEVEMENTS

My achievements, I don’t like to mention because the devil is not always happy. Sometimes we put the devil in darkness. But we have achieved a lot to the glory of God. I won’t mention material things or investments and properties. My biggest achievement, which makes me so happy, is that I have seen my children finish secondary school, go to university and live a Christian life, and they have not deviated. It’s a great achievement. My children, I am happy where they are today. The business achievement is that we are well known in high profile organisations like the CBN, the Police, and others in Abuja and beyond for the quality of services we deliver.

My aspiration has always been to establish my own foundation.Emysharp Foundation. And to the glory of God, it has come to pass. My daughter has a foundation too, called the Chinozom Foundation.

FUTURE PLANS

My future plan is to build an elderly care home. I noticed that it is a common thing overseas. Nigerian people easily abandon their parents, calling them witches and all sorts of names, so by the grace of God, I would like to take care of them and also orphanage homes.

UNFORGETTABLE DAY

The day I lost my husband, Mr. Sunday Pius Anyaeche in 2006.

HOW ARE YOU ABLE TO KEEP SANE WITH SO MANY ACTIVITIES?

I cope with the help of God despite diverse challenges. The way I normally pray, I don’t pray long but I talk to God as my Father, and because he says if we ask for bread, he won’t give us stone, so I know he will give me the best. He is the God that qualifies the unqualified, He is a great God.

WORDS OF ADVICE TO WOMEN

At times, some people will want you to compromise, especially men, but I tell young girls not to compromise because there is nothing a man can give you that you cannot give to yourself. It is only when you are lazy. If you sleep with a man to get something, ask yourself that, if you sleep with a man to achieve something, how many people the same man has slept with to get to where he is? So, why should a woman have to sleep with a man in order to accomplish something when we have more advantages than men? I have to tell the younger ones to calm down, take life easy and work hard because it will definitely be better.

==== LIFE IN BRIEF ====

Emilian Anyaeche is a native of Ukpor in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State. She was born into the family of 11. She attended Queens College in Onitsha for her secondary education and thereafter proceeded to Ghana for her tertiary education where she obtained B.Sc in Sociology. She is a businesswoman and a philanthropist who cares for the less-privileged.