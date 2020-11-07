BACKGROUND

My name is Sandra Michael Washachi, I hail from Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State and I attended Command Children School and Armed Forces Command and Staff College Day Secondary School both in Jaji, Kaduna. I obtained diploma in Law and graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where I studied Mass Communication.

I come from the family of seven I grew up in northern Nigeria, precisely Kaduna. I am single and presently the CEO of Amazing Concept which is an online store that sells everything fabrics, Abayas and many clothing materials as well as personal shopper services.

ADVERTISEMENT

BUSINESS

I started my clothing business in 2012 while I was in school during my diploma days. I started with the sales of different female trousers and tops, jewellery, veils, night wears and undies. Let’s just say I love dealing with clothing, I can’t visit the market environs without picking a dress and I use them a lot so I thought to myself why not start a cool business from this line, since I was in an environment where ladies around would be needing all these.

That is what I love. I gradually started selling other things like abayas, Ankara textiles and some other fabrics too. This went on all through my university days even when I stared my degree programme till I graduated. I started supplying the veils, tops, night wears among others to students. As I kept doing this with all my passion, the business started growing and now it has grown and is still growing. I also do other services including personal shoppers and asoebi services.

YOUR DRIVING FORCE

My love and passion for fashion especially our native and English wears has motivated me to key into this line, not just that alone, I love business, that strong drive to achieve personal or financial freedom and to create a sense of fulfilment has been my driving force and it has helped me to serve my customers well. Though, l am still learning.

YOUR MENTORS

My mentors are my parents and every successful entrepreneur out there the likes of Dangote. I read contents about s u c c e s s f u l b u s i n e s s e s and lot more. I never fail to seek advice from any successful one around. I also learn a lot from my parents, particularly my mum who taught me the good ways of little beginning which has helped and brought me this far.

EDGE OVER YOUR COMPETITORS

A lot of things give me an edge over competitors. To begin with, understanding the differences in every customer make the business unique to the customers, building a successful customer base as well as maintaining a good customer support and services, which had made me gain an edge over competitors and I am honest to them anyways.

I also make concerted efforts in making online shopping conducive for them which has also give me an edge over competition, I also create an avenue for bonuses packages and promo services as well as suitable advice in terms of choosing colours and materials for different occasions. Also getting to know the online environment give me an edge over competitors.

I also ensure that my contents are up to date, operational effectiveness doing what others does better, using the right platform to get my goods across to them and having that convincing power of turning a potential customers to real customers who at the same time always recommend us for referral always give me edge over competitors. Also innovation and generating new ideas helps a lot too.

DREAD

One of the things I dread most is the fear of the unknown, phobia for failure but I enjoy taking on new challenges and acquiring skills which I believe can lead a venture from start up stage to market dominance as an entrepreneur

CHALLENGES

One major challenges is getting my customers to trust me in an online store. Another challenge is that some customers are not patient they always want their delivery done almost immediately we confirm payment especially when delivering outside the state.

ACHIEVEMENTS

I so much appreciate God Almighty for his blessings as the business is growing and we are gaining referrals and new customers. When I look at around I think of how I started back then in 2012, and where I am today I count my blessings.

FUTURE PROJECTION

I look forward to extending my tentacles in the nearest future, I hope to have my own clothing line which will i n c l u d e a l l that has to do with fabrics, abayas, jewellery as well as bigger store with all kinds of fabrics and more fully equipped. Secondly, I am working on how to get our young women and even men who are passion driven and train them in the act of online selling as well as introducing them to the sales of fabrics, abaya and more with a little capital for startup. It is a form of empowerment for women and men. I will like to carry along both genders making extra cash is not just a woman thing guys shouldn’t be left out. With this singular act it will go a long for the betterment of this individuals and the society at large, it is part of the future plans for the continuous growth of this business.

HOW ARE YOU ABLE TO MULTITASK?

Multitasking is a personal thing, I like to multitask in my personal, professional and business life, some people cannot go with it but as for me I enjoy doing it for it’s serve as a remainder that I need to sort out a lot of things at same time as such I need to be more committed and serious.

I am committed to my official work as a reporter and as well still keep up to my customers and their deliveries in due time. Combining my job and business is quite interesting because I learn from both directions and makes me ruthlessly persistent and maintain a razor focus as such I appreciate every efforts I put in my job and business, I carry both along smoothly couple with my passion for what I do I invest in my job and business wholeheartedly

Interviewed by ADEGWU JOHN